    Government seeks applications for open Information Commissioner roles at Central Information Commission
    NEW DELHI, Aug 14: The Centre on Wednesday sought applications from eligible candidates to fill eight vacant posts of Information Commissioners in transparency watchdog CIC.
    The Central Information Commission (CIC), mandated to decide appeals and complaints under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, is headed by a Chief Information Commissioner and can have a maximum of 10 Information Commissioners (ICs).
    At present, besides the Chief Information Commissioner, two ICs are working in the Commission.
    “It is proposed to appoint Information Commissioners, not exceeding eight, as may be deemed necessary in the Central Information Commission,” said an order by the Personnel Ministry.
    The RTI Act provides that the Information Commissioner “shall be a person of eminence in public life with wide knowledge and experience in law, science and , social service, management, journalism, mass-media or administration and governance”, it said.
    People who have attained the age of 65 years shall not be eligible for appointment, the ministry said and shared other eligibility conditions.
    Those fulfilling the criteria and interested in appointment to the post of Information Commissioner may send their particulars in a proforma by September 10, the order said.

    Farooq Abdullah gets relief as JK High Court quashes ED chargesheet against him in JKCA case
    Rahul Navin appointed as director of Enforcement Directorate
