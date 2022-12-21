Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP, its ideology as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana

NEW DELHI, Dec 21: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the BJP, saying while one ideology gives benefits to a select few, another is the voice of the people, farmers and labourers.

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him crossed over into Haryana from Rajasthan this morning, Gandhi also said that inflation and unemployment are the biggest issues affecting the country.

Addressing a gathering in the district, where a large number of people had turned up braving the morning chill, Gandhi said the fight between two ideologies in this country was not a new one and has been going on for thousands of years.

On BJP leaders questioning the need to undertake the the Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra, Gandhi said he was “opening a shop of love in the market of hate” through the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“When these people go out to spread hatred in this country, people of our ideology go out to spread love and affection,” he said.

“This is not a new fight, don’t think that this fight is of today, of 21st century, this fight is thousands of years old and in two ideologies fight and have been fighting. One ideology which gives and gave benefits to select few and second ideology is the voice of people, peoples’ pain, farmers’ voice, labourers’ voice,” he said.Kanyakumari to Kashmir..,” he said.

Noting that the yatra started from Kanyakumari, he said, “Later we will unfurl the national flag in Srinagar and no power can stop this Yatra. The reason for this is that yatra is not of the Congress it is of poor people, labourers and small shopkeepers unemployed youth”.

Gandhi told the gathering that they will not see any fatigue on his face in this yatra or that of others who are part of it.

“We are not walking with our strength but with your love and strength. Let’s walk on the roads of Haryana for three days now and listen to hear the pain of people of Haryana,” he said.

The Yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The first phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will conclude on December 23 as it will also pass from Gurugram and Faridabad districts. In the second phase, the yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.