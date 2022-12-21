Chairpersons of BDCs from Leh, Kargil call on LG

By Northlines -

, Dec 20: Chairpersons of Block Development Council (BDC) from Leh and led by Chairperson, Chuchot, Saira Bano, called on the Lieutenant Governor of , RK Mathur, at Raj Niwas today.
They raised several issues, viz. enactment of Ladakh Panchayati Raj Act in Ladakh; intervention in the inclusion of BDC as an ex-officio member in the LAHDC Act; establishment of Zila Parishad in Ladakh; the need for proper BDC offices along with secretaries/BDOs, PA and vehicles; sanctioning of Block Development Council Fund as Grant-in Aid; inclusion of BDCs and sarpanches in various development plans carried out by the Hill Councils; enhancement in honorarium; issuance of an order so that revenue may be collected and submitted to the concerned panchayats to carry out developmental works; carrying out direct elections of BDCs; hoisting of the flag by Chairpersons of BDCs during Independence/Republic Day, etc.
Chairperson, Block Development Council, Sodh, Zakir Hussain, met LG Mathur and raised issues related to his constituency, including providing a relief package to drought-hit Sodh block; granting sub-divisional status to Sodh block; funds for the early completion of the Kargil-Dumgil Road to be provided by BRO, etc.
A delegation from Maan Pangong and Phobrang led by Councillor, Chushul, Konchok Stanzin, met LG Mathur to raise several issues, including permission to construct temporary structures in Maan Pangong; sanctioning a branch of a leading bank along with ATM facility at Lukung; intervention in installing 4G mobile towers in Phobrang village, etc.
A delegation from Lingshed Gonpa Cultural & Welfare Society led by Head Lama Stanzin Nurboo raised several issues, viz. effective functioning of the Singge Lalok Community Developmental (CD) block; sanctioning of funds for setting up a museum at Lingshed monastery, etc.
A delegation from Ladakh Ling-Gon Yarchos Chenmo led by ex-Commandant K Norboo requested for the opening of a branch of a leading bank along with the ATM facility at Nyeraks village.
A delegation from Agling Tsogspa led by its president Phunchok Angchuk along with former Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal, met LG Mathur and requested a decentralised sewage treatment plant (STP) along with a proper discharge mechanism at appropriate locations in Agling.

