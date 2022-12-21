Chairpersons of BDCs from Leh, Kargil call on LG

Leh, Dec 20: Chairpersons of Block Development Council (BDC) from Leh and Kargil led by Chairperson, Chuchot, Saira Bano, called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, at Raj Niwas today.

They raised several issues, viz. enactment of Ladakh Panchayati Raj Act in Ladakh; intervention in the inclusion of BDC as an ex-officio member in the LAHDC Act; establishment of Zila Parishad in Ladakh; the need for proper BDC offices along with secretaries/BDOs, PA and vehicles; sanctioning of Block Development Council Fund as Grant-in Aid; inclusion of BDCs and sarpanches in various development plans carried out by the Hill Councils; enhancement in honorarium; issuance of an order so that revenue may be collected and submitted to the concerned panchayats to carry out developmental works; carrying out direct elections of BDCs; hoisting of the national flag by Chairpersons of BDCs during Independence/Republic Day, etc.

Chairperson, Block Development Council, Sodh, Zakir Hussain, met LG Mathur and raised issues related to his constituency, including providing a relief package to drought-hit Sodh block; granting sub-divisional status to Sodh block; funds for the early completion of the Kargil-Dumgil Road to be provided by BRO, etc.

A delegation from Maan Pangong and Phobrang led by Councillor, Chushul, Konchok Stanzin, met LG Mathur to raise several issues, including permission to construct temporary structures in Maan Pangong; sanctioning a branch of a leading bank along with ATM facility at Lukung; intervention in installing 4G mobile towers in Phobrang village, etc.

A delegation from Lingshed Gonpa Cultural & Welfare Society led by Head Lama Stanzin Nurboo raised several issues, viz. effective functioning of the Singge Lalok Community Developmental (CD) block; sanctioning of funds for setting up a museum at Lingshed monastery, etc.

A delegation from Ladakh Ling-Gon Yarchos Chenmo led by ex-Commandant K Norboo requested for the opening of a branch of a leading bank along with the ATM facility at Nyeraks village.

A delegation from Agling Tsogspa led by its president Phunchok Angchuk along with former Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal, met LG Mathur and requested a decentralised sewage treatment plant (STP) along with a proper discharge mechanism at appropriate locations in Agling.