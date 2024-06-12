Rahul Gandhi Asserts NDA Government ‘Crippled,’ Opponents ‘Dealt Fatal Blow’ to BJP in Kerala

Malappuram/Wayanad (Kerala), June 12:Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the BJP-NDA Government at the Centre was a “crippled” one as the Opposition dealt a fatal blow to the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Gandhi also said that the people of the country have sent a clear message to the BJP and Narendra Modi and therefore, the Prime Minister will now have to change his attitude.

“The truth is, what we have today is a crippled government (at the Centre). It has been beaten so badly by the INDIA bloc that it cannot walk straight. It is certainly not a government which is capable of leading the country,” he said at a public meeting at Kalpetta in Wayanad district of the state.

It was his first appearance in the state after winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin for the second consecutive time.Gandhi further said that the INDIA bloc has “completely destroyed the idea of Narendra Modi”.