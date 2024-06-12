back to top
Search
IndiaRahul Gandhi Asserts NDA Government ‘Crippled,’ Opponents ‘Dealt Fatal Blow’ to BJP...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Rahul Gandhi Asserts NDA Government ‘Crippled,’ Opponents ‘Dealt Fatal Blow’ to BJP in Kerala

By: Northlines

Date:

Malappuram/Wayanad (Kerala), June 12:Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the BJP-NDA Government at the Centre was a “crippled” one as the Opposition dealt a fatal blow to the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Gandhi also said that the people of the country have sent a clear message to the BJP and Narendra Modi and therefore, the Prime Minister will now have to change his attitude.

“The truth is, what we have today is a crippled government (at the Centre). It has been beaten so badly by the bloc that it cannot walk straight. It is certainly not a government which is capable of leading the country,” he said at a public meeting at Kalpetta in Wayanad district of the state.

It was his first appearance in the state after winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin for the second consecutive time.Gandhi further said that the INDIA bloc has “completely destroyed the idea of Narendra Modi”.

“Today the Narendra Modi you see is completely different from the one you saw before the election,” he said.He spoke along similar lines at Edavanna in Malappuram district, earlier in the day, where he said, “You will see that the government that has been formed in Delhi is a crippled government. The Opposition has dealt a fatal blow to the BJP. You will see that even Narendra Modi's attitude will have to change.”He also said that there was “fundamental misunderstanding” on the part of the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“They (PM and Shah) thought that just because they have political power, they have ED, CBI and the Income Tax department, they can dictate to people what is going to happen.

“The people of Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and all other states showed the PM that you cannot dictate to us what we want. The people of India told them that the Constitution is our voice. Do not touch the Constitution,” he said.

Previous article
Tragedy Strikes as Blaze Engulfs Kuwait Building, Killing 41, Including Several Indians
Next article
Kiren Rijiju Urges Unity and Constructive Debate in Parliament: Union Minister Appeals to Political Parties to Work as ‘Team India’ for National Progress
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K LG Sinha Vows Security Forces Will Persist until All Terrorists Eradicated

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday...

J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

Northlines Northlines -
ANANTNAG, June 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended...

J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda’s Higher Reaches

Northlines Northlines -
BHADERWAH/JAMMU, June 12:  One group comprising three to four...

Jailed Gangster Jayesh Pujari Raises Pro-Pakistan Slogans, Faces Uproar in Court

Northlines Northlines -
Belagavi (Karnataka), June 12:Jailed gangster Jayesh Pujari allegedly raised...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
J&K LG Sinha Vows Security Forces Will Persist until All Terrorists Eradicated

J&K LG Sinha Vows Security Forces Will Persist until All Terrorists...

J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda's Higher Reaches

J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda’s Higher...