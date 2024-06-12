Tragedy Strikes as Blaze Engulfs Kuwait Building, Killing 41, Including Several Indians

Dubai, June 12Several Indians were among 41 people killed on Wednesday in a major fire at a building in Kuwait housing workers, according to local officials and reports emanating from the Gulf nation.

The fire started at a kitchen in the six-storey building in Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.The building reportedly had nearly 160 people living in it, who are workers of the same company.

Director-General of the Forensic Department Maj Gen Eid Al-Owaihan said the death toll has exceeded 35, with 15 injured individuals admitted to hospitals, four of whom later died, English language daily Arab Times reported.

He said that the majority of the deceased were Indian nationals, with ages ranging between 20 and 50 years, the paper added.Sources said five fire fighters sustained injuries during the rescue operation.Most deaths were due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping, and a significant number of occupants were evacuated, it added.

“Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard,” he added.

Indian Ambassador Adarsh Swaika visited the fire-incident site and later hospitals where Indian workers injured in today's fire incident have been admitted.

“Amb @AdarshSwaika1 visited the tragic fire-incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation. Embassy is in constant touch with relevant Kuwaiti law enforcement, fire-service and health authorities for necessary action and emergency medical health-care,” the Indian mission said.