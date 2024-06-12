back to top
Search
IndiaTragedy Strikes as Blaze Engulfs Kuwait Building, Killing 41, Including Several Indians
IndiaInternationalLatest News

Tragedy Strikes as Blaze Engulfs Kuwait Building, Killing 41, Including Several Indians

By: Northlines

Date:

Dubai, June 12Several Indians were among 41 people killed on Wednesday in a major fire at a building in Kuwait housing workers, according to local officials and reports emanating from the Gulf nation.

The fire started at a kitchen in the six-storey building in Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.The building reportedly had nearly 160 people living in it, who are workers of the same company.

Director-General of the Forensic Department Maj Gen Eid Al-Owaihan said the death toll has exceeded 35, with 15 injured individuals admitted to hospitals, four of whom later died, English language daily Arab Times reported.

He said that the majority of the deceased were Indian nationals, with ages ranging between 20 and 50 years, the paper added.Sources said five fire fighters sustained injuries during the rescue operation.Most deaths were due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping, and a significant number of occupants were evacuated, it added.

“Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard,” he added.

Indian Ambassador Adarsh Swaika visited the fire-incident site and later hospitals where Indian workers injured in today's fire incident have been admitted.

“Amb @AdarshSwaika1 visited the tragic fire-incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation. Embassy is in constant touch with relevant Kuwaiti law enforcement, fire-service and authorities for necessary action and emergency medical health-care,” the Indian mission said.

Previous article
Rijiju appeals to parties to work unitedly as ‘Team India; favours constructive debate in Parliament
Next article
Rahul Gandhi Asserts NDA Government ‘Crippled,’ Opponents ‘Dealt Fatal Blow’ to BJP in Kerala
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K LG Sinha Vows Security Forces Will Persist until All Terrorists Eradicated

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday...

J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

Northlines Northlines -
ANANTNAG, June 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended...

J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda’s Higher Reaches

Northlines Northlines -
BHADERWAH/JAMMU, June 12:  One group comprising three to four...

Jailed Gangster Jayesh Pujari Raises Pro-Pakistan Slogans, Faces Uproar in Court

Northlines Northlines -
Belagavi (Karnataka), June 12:Jailed gangster Jayesh Pujari allegedly raised...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
J&K LG Sinha Vows Security Forces Will Persist until All Terrorists Eradicated

J&K LG Sinha Vows Security Forces Will Persist until All Terrorists...

J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda's Higher Reaches

J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda’s Higher...