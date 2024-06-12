back to top
Search
IndiaKiren Rijiju Urges Unity and Constructive Debate in Parliament: Union Minister Appeals...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Kiren Rijiju Urges Unity and Constructive Debate in Parliament: Union Minister Appeals to Political Parties to Work as ‘Team India’ for National Progress

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, June 12:Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday appealed to all political parties for a constructive debate in the upcoming session of the Parliament and said the country wants to see good discussions in the House.The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 and will continue till July 3.

Rijiju, who took charge of his new responsibility on Tuesday, said the government wants to run Parliament through consensus as people have given a mandate and everyone should work as ‘Team ' to serve the nation.

“We should have quality debate in Parliament. The country wants to see meaningful debate in Parliament. I appeal for cooperation from all political parties for smooth running of the house,” he told PTI here.

Rijiju said the government wants participation and cooperation from all political parties in running the House.“If everyone plays a positive role, the Parliament will function properly,” he said.

Asked about the higher number of opposition MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha and whether it would be a challenge, the minister said there are challenges but it also provides an opportunity to serve the nation.“The people of the nation have given us a mandate to serve the country and we will perform our duty,” he said.

Rijiju said according to the democratic process, those who get the people's mandate should run the government and the NDA got the people's mandate. And those who got the people's verdict to sit in the opposition should perform the role of constructive opposition, he said.

“The country is run by a government led by the honourable prime minister. But Parliament is run by both treasury and opposition through debate and discussions. Even if we don't agree on certain issues, we should have discussions. That is why we believe in consensus,” he said.

Previous article
Rahul Gandhi Asserts NDA Government ‘Crippled,’ Opponents ‘Dealt Fatal Blow’ to BJP in Kerala
Next article
Mohan Charan Majhi Makes History as Odisha’s First BJP Chief Minister
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K LG Sinha Vows Security Forces Will Persist until All Terrorists Eradicated

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday...

J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

Northlines Northlines -
ANANTNAG, June 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended...

J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda’s Higher Reaches

Northlines Northlines -
BHADERWAH/JAMMU, June 12:  One group comprising three to four...

Jailed Gangster Jayesh Pujari Raises Pro-Pakistan Slogans, Faces Uproar in Court

Northlines Northlines -
Belagavi (Karnataka), June 12:Jailed gangster Jayesh Pujari allegedly raised...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
J&K LG Sinha Vows Security Forces Will Persist until All Terrorists Eradicated

J&K LG Sinha Vows Security Forces Will Persist until All Terrorists...

J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda's Higher Reaches

J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda’s Higher...