back to top
Search
SportsCricketRahul Dravid steps down as India coach to spend more time with...
SportsCricketT20 World Cup

Rahul Dravid steps down as India coach to spend more time with family

By: Northlines

Date:

“Dravid Departs as Coach to Spend More Time With Family, New Coach to be Named Soon”

The Board of Control for in (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has revealed that Rahul Dravid opted to resign from his role as Team India's head coach in order to focus more on his family commitments. Dravid informed Shah of his desire to step down after steering the team to a historic victory last month in Australia.

Shah said that Dravid felt it was time to prioritize his personal life over his professional duties with the team. “He told me that due to family commitments he wanted to move on from the head coach position,” Shah disclosed. The BCCI respected Dravid's decision not to renew his contract and did not try to persuade him to continue for another term.

Under Dravid's guidance, India reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup and went one step further by lifting their second T20 World Cup trophy. His contributions to Indian cricket over the past 5 years both as a former player and coach will not be forgotten. However, it seems the non-stop travelling and time spent away from his loved ones became too difficult to manage over the long-run.

An announcement regarding Dravid's successor is expected soon. The Cricket Advisory Committee has shortlisted two candidates and will make a final selection after reviewing their applications and interviewing both prospects. The new coach will assume charge starting with India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka comprising 3 T20Is and as many ODIs from July 27th.

Shah also said that the transition phase in Indian cricket is well underway with the recent retirements of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja paving the path for new talents. India's impressive bench strength means the team has enough depth to field competitive sides even for multiple tournaments simultaneously. A new era in the team's history is set to begin under fresh leadership both on and off the field.

Previous article
Safer Alternatives to Toothpicks for Oral Care
Next article
Juhi Chawla shares SRK’s struggles in early career and their enduring friendship
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Rising Chinese shuttler passes away during Asia Junior tourney match in Indonesia

Northlines Northlines -
Young Chinese Shuttle Star Passes Away During Tournament Match In...

Javelin Thrower Kishore Jena Gains Confidence by Surpassing 80m Mark ahead of 2024 Olympics

Northlines Northlines -
Javelin Thrower Finds Relief by Breaking 80m Mark ahead...

Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning boundary-line catch seals India’s T20 World Cup victory

Northlines Northlines -
SKY soars to snatch victory from jaws of defeat In...

India pull off thrilling last-ball win in dramatic T20 World Cup 2024 final

Northlines Northlines -
'Even Captain Cool's heart raced' - India pull off...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jammu And Kashmir’s Trusted Weather Expert Rules Out Any Major Flood...

Rusted Mortar Shell Recovered In Jammu And Kashmir’s Samba

In A First, GMC Jammu To Get HIV Viral Load Testing...