Juhi Chawla shares SRK's struggles in early career and their enduring friendship
Entertainment

Juhi Chawla shares SRK's struggles in early career and their enduring friendship

stars recall early struggles of superstar

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's journey from co-stars to friends is nothing short of inspirational. In a recent event, Juhi Chawla opened up about SRK's determination and struggles during the initial days of his career in Bollywood.

Juhi recalled how Shah Rukh was new to Mumbai with no fixed abode or steady income source. He blended in seamlessly with film crews, sharing meals and bonding with others on set. SRK took on multiple projects simultaneously to keep himself busy.

Things were far from rosy financially for the aspiring actor. Juhi shared that SRK owned a used vehicle which was later repossessed as he defaulted on loan repayments due to cash crunch. A distraught SRK narrated the incident to Juhi seeking reassurance. She comforted him and foresaw his rise to unmatched stardom.

Not one to be disheartened by setbacks, SRK channeled all efforts into perfecting his craft. Juhi praised his commitment to rehearsing scenes diligently and contributing valuable inputs without any ego. Their successful collaboration in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman was just the beginning of an illustrious partnership.

Looked through the lens of his current status, Juhi's anecdote offers a fascinating glimpse into Shah Rukh Khan's grit and early days of struggle. It serves as an inspiration for aspiring talents. While the road was filled with obstacles, SRK's unwavering passion and talent ensured he emerged as the undisputed King of Bollywood.

Rahul Dravid steps down as India coach to spend more time with family
Boeing acquires Spirit AeroSystems in $8.3 billion deal to resolve supply issues
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

