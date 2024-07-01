back to top
Search
Life StyleSafer Alternatives to Toothpicks for Oral Care
Life Style

Safer Alternatives to Toothpicks for Oral Care

By: Northlines

Date:

Despite being a common household item, regular use of toothpicks can pose several risks to oral that many people may not be aware of. Dentists warn against excessive toothpick usage and recommend safer substitutes.

Toothpicks are very sharp and hard, leading experts like Dr. Niyati Arora from Krown Hub Dental Clinic in Delhi to caution against their aggressive use. Forcefully poking between teeth risks causing cuts, punctures or fractures in delicate gum tissues. Repeated accidental injuries can lower gumlines over time and make food particles more likely to get lodged in. Open wounds also increase vulnerability to infections from bacteria entering through these entry points.

Dr. Sara Alhammadi, a dentist from Dubai, highlights the issues with toothpicks in an Instagram post as well. She stresses they should not be considered safe, especially wooden types. Continual picking with toothpicks risks damaging enamel and possibly snapping off in gums, triggering inflammation and bleeding. Reusing toothpicks on multiple occasions raises the possibility of transmitting oral microbes from one area inside the mouth to another. Even careful usage can irritate soft mouth surfaces like the roof of the mouth, tongue and insides of cheeks.

For people with existing gum conditions like gingivitis or periodontitis, inserting toothpicks is strictly prohibited as it could exacerbate the problems. Dr. Arora presents flossing and small interdental brushes as better substitutes to dislodge stuck bits between teeth. Dental floss is available in threaded or water flosser variations, with the latter utilizing a pulsating water stream more gently. Interdental brushes resemble miniature bottle brushes with crisscrossing bristles sized to fit different widths between teeth. Regular brushing, mouthwashes and professional cleaning also achieve good oral hygiene without risks of harm like toothpicks can.

Previous article
Apple AirPods to gain camera and advanced controls in 2026
Next article
Rahul Dravid steps down as India coach to spend more time with family
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

How having a supportive partner can boost professional success

Northlines Northlines -
Indian cricket team's legendary captain Virat Kohli recently shed...

Is the 7-Second Coffee Diet Trick All Hype or Does it Help Weight Loss?

Northlines Northlines -
"Curbing Cravings in Seven Seconds - The Latest Diet...

The many health benefits of snacking on pumpkin seeds and blueberries in the evening

Northlines Northlines -
As an experienced health reporter, I wanted to explore...

How Modern Stress and Diet Habits Quietly Raise Blood Pressure Risks

Northlines Northlines -
"Examining the Hidden Dangers of High Blood Pressure" Modern life...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jammu And Kashmir’s Trusted Weather Expert Rules Out Any Major Flood...

Rusted Mortar Shell Recovered In Jammu And Kashmir’s Samba

In A First, GMC Jammu To Get HIV Viral Load Testing...