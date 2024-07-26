As cancer prevalence continues rising in Punjab, local MP Raja Warring recently questioned the government's approach to cancer treatment. During a parliamentary session, he argued that instead of just lowering medicine prices, making all cancer care completely free could better support patients dealing with this costly disease.

Citing Punjab's climbing cancer figures and the economic impact on families, Warring pointed out that when a loved one is diagnosed, the financial strain affects the entire household. Providing free treatment would significantly reduce this burden for people already facing immense emotional and physical challenges.

In response, Health Minister JP Nadda acknowledged Canada's growing cancer burden. As incidence rises 2.5% annually, certain types are increasing at an especially alarming rate. Over 15.5 lakh new cases emerge countrywide each year, and the list of controlled medicines only covers commonly prescribed options.

While the government has taken steps to regulate prices for some drugs, Nadda explained this aims to enhance affordability rather than totally eliminate costs. Patients together have saved around Rs. 294 crore with these caps. Control has also been extended to 28 additional combinations beyond the initial list of 131 essential oncology therapies.

Going forward, the discussion highlights valid perspectives on supporting cancer patients. As cases are projected to keep rising in Punjab, ensuring optimal care remains accessible for all communities remains a priority. Continued dialogue can help identify cost-effective, sustainable solutions balancing treatment access and financial feasibility.