Haryana CM inaugurates and lays foundation of projects worth Rs 313 cr in Fatehabad district

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently inaugurated several development projects and also laid the foundation stone for new initiatives worth over Rs. 313 crores in Fatehabad district of Haryana. While addressing a gathering organized to highlight the progress made in the district, CM Saini said that Rs. 10 crores will be specifically allocated for carrying out further improvement works.

It was informed that a wildlife medical centre will soon start operations in Badopal village which will help in treatment of animals. In addition, a water pumping station is planned to be constructed in Ward Nos. 13-14 subject to land availability. Repair works will also be taken up on the mini bypass road. The state government is examining the feasibility of upgrading Bhuna to a sub-division and Bhattu to a tehsil based on required population criteria.

CM Saini acknowledged that in the past, development works in Fatehabad lacked due to regional biases of previous administrations. However, the current BJP-led state government has ensured equitable growth across all areas keeping the motto of “One Haryana, One Haryanvi”. He highlighted that projects worth hundreds of crores have already transformed infrastructure and other facilities in the district.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that contrasting the past “commission system”, the present regime follows a “mission mode” of governance eliminating corruption and favouritism. BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli also addressed the gathering and praised CM Saini for his vision that is propelling Haryana on the path of holistic progress. He appealed to people to once again bless the saffron party in the next assembly polls.