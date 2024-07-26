back to top
Search
    HaryanaHaryana CM inaugurates and lays foundation of projects worth Rs 313 cr...
    HaryanaLatest News

    Haryana CM inaugurates and lays foundation of projects worth Rs 313 cr in Fatehabad district

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently inaugurated several development projects and also laid the foundation stone for new initiatives worth over Rs. 313 crores in Fatehabad district of . While addressing a gathering organized to highlight the progress made in the district, CM Saini said that Rs. 10 crores will be specifically allocated for carrying out further improvement works.

    It was informed that a wildlife medical centre will soon start operations in Badopal village which will help in treatment of animals. In addition, a water pumping station is planned to be constructed in Ward Nos. 13-14 subject to land availability. Repair works will also be taken up on the mini bypass road. The state government is examining the feasibility of upgrading Bhuna to a sub-division and Bhattu to a tehsil based on required population criteria.

    CM Saini acknowledged that in the past, development works in Fatehabad lacked due to regional biases of previous administrations. However, the current BJP-led state government has ensured equitable growth across all areas keeping the motto of “One Haryana, One Haryanvi”. He highlighted that projects worth hundreds of crores have already transformed infrastructure and other facilities in the district.

    The Chief Minister further mentioned that contrasting the past “commission system”, the present regime follows a “mission mode” of governance eliminating corruption and favouritism. BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli also addressed the gathering and praised CM Saini for his vision that is propelling Haryana on the path of holistic progress. He appealed to people to once again bless the saffron party in the next assembly polls.

    Previous article
    Punjab MP questions cancer care costs as disease burden surges
    Next article
    Deepender Hooda Emerges as Top Contender for Haryana CM Role amid Opposition Concerns
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    International paragliding pilots to converge in Himachal’s Kangra for World Cup competition

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chief Minister Sukhu Kumar launched the official website for...

    Himachal Cabinet meeting: 99 schools with zero enrolment to be shut

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Himachal Pradesh cabinet recently approved important changes aimed...

    Deepender Hooda Emerges as Top Contender for Haryana CM Role amid Opposition Concerns

    Northlines Northlines -
    Deepender Hooda, Member of Parliament from Haryana's Rohtak constituency,...

    Punjab MP questions cancer care costs as disease burden surges

    Northlines Northlines -
    As cancer prevalence continues rising in Punjab, local MP...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bollywood Royalty Raise Designer Profile at India Couture Week

    Actor questions producer over increasing star salaries debacle in Bollywood

    Jasprit Bumrah hints at captaincy ambitions while challenging the myth around...