    Deepender Hooda Emerges as Top Contender for Haryana CM Role amid Opposition Concerns

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Deepender Hooda, Member of Parliament from 's Rohtak constituency, has steadily gained prominence as a potential future Chief Minister of the state according to projections during his ongoing ‘Haryana Mange Hisaab' awareness campaign. Hooda, who has represented Rohtak in four times and also served as a Rajya Sabha MP, is being touted by supporters as a capable leader who can unite the state with his clean image and appeal among youth.

    Political analysts note Hooda's rising profile at the state level comes amid concerns within the Congress that former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Deepender's father, could face legal challenges due to recent enforcement actions against other party members. By endorsing Deepender Hooda as a successor, the faction hopes to have a strong alternative prepared in case of any such developments. However, not all are pleased with this projection as rival groups within both the Congress and other opposition parties view Deepender as still junior and confined mainly to the Rohtak region.

    Hooda has proven popular on the campaign trail in Rohtak as well as parts of Hisar and Sirsa divisions, observers say, owing to his reputation for integrity. However, senior Congress leader Kumari Selja has urged party unity ahead of elections, implying the CM candidate issue remains controversial internally. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP asserts it will block any attempt by the Hoodas to regain power in the state. With elections looming, Haryana's political dynamics will be closely watched as the tussle over its future leadership intensifies.

    Haryana CM inaugurates and lays foundation of projects worth Rs 313 cr in Fatehabad district
    Himachal Cabinet meeting: 99 schools with zero enrolment to be shut
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

