Himachal Cabinet meeting: 99 schools with zero enrolment to be shut

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet recently approved important changes aimed at improving the quality of education in the state. The key decisions include shutting down 99 schools that currently have no student enrollment. These schools comprise of 89 primary schools and 10 middle schools spread across the hilly state.

In addition, the cabinet has approved merging nearby schools that have low student strength of 5 or less. As per the new rules, primary schools within 2km radius and middle schools within 3km radius will be amalgamated if their enrollment is very low.

Another significant reform approved is conducting teacher transfers only once a year at the end of the academic session. This will put an end to mid-year transfers that were disruptive for students. Education Minister stated that these moves are necessary to enhance education standards as state rankings have declined in recent times.

The total student enrollment in Himachal government schools has reduced substantially over the last 20 years. While it was over 10.5 lakh two decades back, currently only 7.5 lakh students are studying in these institutions. Similarly, class 1 enrollment has dropped sharply from 1.32 lakh to just 49,000 currently.

To bridge staff shortage issues, the department will recruit 1200 new JBT teachers who will be deployed primarily in 322 primary schools which have no teachers presently. Around 3400 primary schools currently have only a single teacher, and new recruits will help address this shortage as well.

Strengthening infrastructure was another focus area. Residential schools will be opened in remote Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti districts. All schools will now mandatorily hoist the national flag daily and incorporate national anthem in morning assemblies. Physical education, first aid and CPR training will also be emphasised going forward.

With these reforms, Himachal government aims to enhance the standard of elementary education being provided through its widespread network of schools spread across urban and rural areas. Rationalising the system by shutting non-functional schools and amalgamating those with very low numbers is a welcome move towards maximising resources and learning outcomes.