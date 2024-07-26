back to top
    International paragliding pilots to converge in Himachal’s Kangra for World Cup competition

    Chief Minister Sukhu Kumar launched the official website for the upcoming Paragliding Cup last week, signaling that preparations are underway for the prestigious event scheduled to take place in Himachal Pradesh next month. Set against the scenic backdrop of Bir Billing in Kangra district from November 2nd to 9th, the competition is expected to attract over 130 pilots representing approximately 50 countries from around the globe.

    Organized jointly by the state government and the local Billing Paragliding Association, the World Cup provides a major platform for pilots to showcase their skills on the world stage. According to officials, Bir Billing's picturesque landscape and favorable flying conditions make it an ideal location to host such a high-profile competition. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the event's potential to boost adventure in the region while pledging government support to ensure its successful organization.

    In addition to determining individual and team champions, the World Cup is poised to put the spotlight on Himachal Pradesh's burgeoning adventure sports industry. Association President Anurag Sharma stated the competition will not only judge the talents of participating pilots but also serve to promote the many outdoor opportunities available in the Kangra valley on a global scale. A parallel Himachal Paragliding Festival is also planned around the sporting event to feature local culture, wellness, and more.

