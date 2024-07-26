Jasprit Bumrah hints at captaincy ambitions while challenging the myth around fast bowlers’ leadership

India's ace fast bowler hints at captaincy ambitions

Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier pacer revealed his take on the long standing debate around fast bowlers making good leaders during a recent question and answer session. Speaking at the renowned Express Adda event in Ahmedabad, Bumrah shed light on his thinking regarding captaincy and also drew from examples of renowned bowlers who have proven their mettle as captains in the past.

While acknowledging that the decision to appoint a captain lies above his authority, Bumrah said he would welcome additional responsibilities if given the opportunity. He believes fast bowlers possess the acumen and courage needed for leadership, citing past icons like Kapil Dev, Imran Khan and Pat Cummins who lifted trophies after being entrusted with captaincy.

Bumrah emphasized that fast bowling is a physically and mentally demanding task which requires guts. Battling adverse conditions like smaller grounds, improved bats and balls aiding batsmen more than bowlers, they still find ways to get batsmen out through innovation and perseverance. This makes them smarter according to Bumrah.

The Indian speedster argues perceptions around additional load affecting a bowler's body are debatable. Success alters perspectives andCummins' ongoing feats underline how leadership has not impacted his wickets column. For Bumrah, responsibility is welcoming and something he relishes rather than a burden. Winning is a team effort but a captain needs empathy, something Rohit Sharma possesses toBumrah's liking.

In summary, Jasprit Bumrah shed light on his take on captaincy and drew from examples to challenge the belief that fast bowlers cannot succeed as leaders. While he awaits the selectors' call, Bumrah seems ready to take on greater challenges if an opportunity arises.