Punjab cracks down on Rs 760 crore gold tax evasion racket

In a major crackdown on tax evasion, the Punjab government has uncovered attempts to hide sales of gold valued at Rs 760 crore without paying applicable duties in Amritsar and Ludhiana districts.

Addressing reporters yesterday, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema revealed that investigations found gold worth Rs 336 crore was illegally sold using forged invoices in Amritsar. Meanwhile, an even larger quantity of gold valued at Rs 424 crore was discovered to have changed hands in Ludhiana without any documentation.

When questioned about the source and origin of such substantial gold holdings, dealers provided no satisfactory response. It became clear the gold had been acquired and traded to evade paying taxes owed to the exchequer. The minister stated the dealer in Amritsar owes Rs 20 crore in taxes, while the amount due from the Ludhiana operation is Rs 25 crore.

The department's Tax Intelligence Unit deserves praise for unearthing this complex web of tax dodging, said Mr. Cheema. The actions taken include cancellation of business registrations for the non-compliant entities. Further probes aim to establish if any of the gold is linked to previously reported high-profile thefts.

In a related development, the special team uncovered attempts by 313 other companies to unlawfully claim tax credits amounting to over Rs 4,000 crore. Strict action as per law will be taken against all parties involved in defrauding the tax system, warned the minister.

This news article showcases the government's resolve to tighten enforcement and collect every rupee rightfully owed in taxes. Upstanding citizens should feel reassured such unlawful practices face serious consequences.