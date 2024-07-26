back to top
Search
    Latest NewsPunjab cracks down on Rs 760 crore gold tax evasion racket
    Latest NewsPunjab

    Punjab cracks down on Rs 760 crore gold tax evasion racket

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a major crackdown on tax evasion, the government has uncovered attempts to hide sales of gold valued at Rs 760 crore without paying applicable duties in Amritsar and Ludhiana districts.

    Addressing reporters yesterday, Minister Harpal Cheema revealed that investigations found gold worth Rs 336 crore was illegally sold using forged invoices in Amritsar. Meanwhile, an even larger quantity of gold valued at Rs 424 crore was discovered to have changed hands in Ludhiana without any documentation.

    When questioned about the source and origin of such substantial gold holdings, dealers provided no satisfactory response. It became clear the gold had been acquired and traded to evade paying taxes owed to the exchequer. The minister stated the dealer in Amritsar owes Rs 20 crore in taxes, while the amount due from the Ludhiana operation is Rs 25 crore.

    The department's Tax Intelligence Unit deserves praise for unearthing this complex web of tax dodging, said Mr. Cheema. The actions taken include cancellation of registrations for the non-compliant entities. Further probes aim to establish if any of the gold is linked to previously reported high-profile thefts.

    In a related development, the special team uncovered attempts by 313 other companies to unlawfully claim tax credits amounting to over Rs 4,000 crore. Strict action as per law will be taken against all parties involved in defrauding the tax system, warned the minister.

    This news article showcases the government's resolve to tighten enforcement and collect every rupee rightfully owed in taxes. Upstanding citizens should feel reassured such unlawful practices face serious consequences.

    Previous article
    Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Results 2024 Declared, Check Direct Online Link
    Next article
    Punjab MP questions cancer care costs as disease burden surges
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    International paragliding pilots to converge in Himachal’s Kangra for World Cup competition

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chief Minister Sukhu Kumar launched the official website for...

    Himachal Cabinet meeting: 99 schools with zero enrolment to be shut

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Himachal Pradesh cabinet recently approved important changes aimed...

    Deepender Hooda Emerges as Top Contender for Haryana CM Role amid Opposition Concerns

    Northlines Northlines -
    Deepender Hooda, Member of Parliament from Haryana's Rohtak constituency,...

    Haryana CM inaugurates and lays foundation of projects worth Rs 313 cr in Fatehabad district

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently inaugurated several development...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bollywood Royalty Raise Designer Profile at India Couture Week

    Actor questions producer over increasing star salaries debacle in Bollywood

    Jasprit Bumrah hints at captaincy ambitions while challenging the myth around...