Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Results 2024 Declared, Check Direct Online Link

The results for the TN 12th Supply examinations held in June-July 2024 have been announced. Students can now conveniently check their supplementary exam scores online.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has uploaded the TN Plus Two supply results on their official website – dge.tn.gov.in. Over 7 lakh sixty thousand candidates appeared for these repeat examinations conducted to offer another chance at students who were unable to pass select subjects originally.

As per the details provided, the TN Class 12 resit exams were held from June 24 to July 1 across various centers in the state. Students were given a single sitting from 10 am to 1:15 pm to complete their papers.

TNDGE has now published the supply results, making it simple for applicants to access their individual performance. They can log onto the board’s website and enter their necessary login credentials to instantly view the scores on screen.

Those wishing to obtain a printed copy of their marksheet for documentation can also easily download and save it from the portal. Last month, the re-evaluation outcomes were also made available while the main exam results were announced back in May.

An impressive total of over 94% candidates managed to clear the Class 12 examinations this year. The overall pass percentage was 94.56%, showcasing the hard work and perseverance of over 7 lakh students.