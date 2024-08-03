Punjab High Court slams Centre’s Delayed Response to Decade-Old Mining Case Near Border

A former senior Enforcement Directorate official has shed light on the deep-rooted nexus between drug smugglers, police personnel and politicians in Punjab. Niranjan Singh, who investigated numerous high-profile cases during his tenure with the ED, revealed in a recent interview that many respected figures in the state have long been actively involved in the drug trade.

Drawing from his decades of experience probing the financial aspects of narcotics trafficking, Singh stated it was evident the key players receive mutual protection. He explained traffickers require police cooperation to operate smoothly, while officers seek political cover. This mutually beneficial arrangement has enabled the menace to flourish for over 20 years, according to the veteran investigator.

Singh's comments come amid ongoing efforts to curb drug smuggling and abuse plaguing the state. Recalling his time probing alleged links involving public servants, Singh alleged a lack of cooperation from law enforcement in sharing critical case details. Pointing to interference faced during sensitive probes, he stressed the need for impartial investigations able to follow money trails to their source.

The former ED official also criticized the performance of the previous state government, noting it failed to deliver on promises to dismantle trafficking networks making Punjab infamous. According to Singh, ordinary citizens may have to take collective action to force real change in curbing smuggling and addiction impacting all sections of society. His revelations provide valuable insight for authorities seeking to overcome entrenched interests aiding the drug trade.