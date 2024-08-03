back to top
Search
    Latest NewsPunjab HC reprimands Centre for prolonged delay in responding to 10-year-old mining...
    Latest NewsPunjab

    Punjab HC reprimands Centre for prolonged delay in responding to 10-year-old mining case near state border

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a strongly-worded judgement, the Punjab and High Court has criticized the delayed response of the central government to a mining case pertaining to border areas of Punjab that has been ongoing for over a decade. Hearing the case in August 2022, the bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Anil Kshetarpal said it was “unfortunate” that the Union Ministry of has failed to submit its response to the court's directives issued as far back as November 2023 regarding regulation of mining activities within 20 km of the state border.

    The case dates back 10 years when mining operations were underway close to Punjab's border with Pakistan. Last year, taking note of prolonged mining in the ecologically sensitive border belt, the high court had directed the Defence Ministry to re-evaluate the matter and decide on framing appropriate guidelines. However, the ministry has not submitted any report on the issue despite repeated deadlines. Criticizing the “inaction” of the central government for 8-9 months, the bench granted a final 3-week timeframe for filing the response, subject to a cost of Rs. 20,000 to be deposited with PGI Chandigarh hospital fund.

    The judgement underscores the need for timely compliance by governmental agencies in matters of importance. The decade-long ambiguity around mining rules in border regions involving security concerns is unacceptable. Strict timebound action is expected to bring legislative clarity on developmental activities near international boundaries. The case will be next heard after 3 weeks to examine the Defence Ministry's response on streamlining mining operations as per ground realities in border districts of Punjab.

    Previous article
    Deepika Kumari’s Archery Skills Advance Her to Quarterfinals at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Next article
    Punjab High Court slams Centre’s Delayed Response to Decade-Old Mining Case Near Border
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Heroic young man loses life saving elderly woman in tragic Himachal Pradesh flash floods

    Northlines Northlines -
    Heavy rains caused devastating flash floods in the remote...

    Himachal CM Announces Relief for Victims of Deadly Samej Village Cloudburst

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently visited the remote...

    Major liquor smuggling racket unearthed in Haryana, consignment meant for Bihar intercepted

    Northlines Northlines -
    Panipat police have uncovered an inter-state liquor smuggling racket...

    Haryana MP questions bias in Khelo India funds allocation

    Northlines Northlines -
    Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda has voiced concerns over Haryana...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Heroic young man loses life saving elderly woman in tragic Himachal...

    Himachal CM Announces Relief for Victims of Deadly Samej Village Cloudburst

    Major liquor smuggling racket unearthed in Haryana, consignment meant for Bihar...