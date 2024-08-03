Deepika Kumari’s Archery Skills Advance Her to Quarterfinals at Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian archery star Deepika Kumari was in top form as she overcame Germany's Michelle Kroppen to book her place in the quarterfinals of the women's individual archery competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Facing Kroppen in the pre-quarterfinal match-up, Kumari came out on top by a scoreline of 6-3 to progress to the last eight.

Earlier in the competition, Kumari had eased past Netherlands opponent Quinty Roeffen by a margin of 6-2 in the round of 16. Starting strongly against Roeffen, Kumari took the opening set 29-28 before Roeffen hit back to level things up. However, the experienced Indian held her nerve to take the next two sets and secure victory.

Her triumph over Kroppen now means Kumari, competing in her first Olympics since becoming a mother, remains on course for a potential medal. She will next be seen in action when the quarterfinals of the women's individual event get underway.

Kumari's progress extends India's representation in the latter stages of the archery competitions in Paris. She will look to emulate some of her previous major tournament successes and give her nation more reason for celebration at the French capital's Olympic showcase.