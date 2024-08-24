back to top
    Punjab High Court Orders Region-Wide Reevaluation of Uranium in Water Supplies

    By: Northlines

    In an effort to better understand public risks, the and High Court has mandated new water quality screening in parts of Punjab. The testing will focus on potential uranium contamination in the Doaba and Majha areas.

    According to court documents, past inspections uncovered traces of uranium in some village water supplies. However, the standards used have since been updated by the Health Organization. To ensure safety, the Court has directed statewide sampling and analysis following current WHO guidelines.

    Areas like Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Tarn Taran will be priorities. Authorities must collect fresh samples and check each for uranium levels no higher than 30 micrograms per liter. Nearby states will also participate to gain a more complete picture of any issues.

    The directive stems from a long-running public case aimed at protecting residents, especially children. With many variables to consider, the comprehensive approach should yield valuable risk assessment data. Going forward, continued monitoring and remediation, if needed, are important aspects of public well-being.

    Accurate, up-to-date water quality oversight remains a priority in densely populated communities. This new round of testing will help officials and the public alike make informed decisions for community health.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

