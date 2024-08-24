NRI shot at by armed assailants in Amritsar’s Daburji area

An Indian-American businessman was shot at his residence in the Daburji area of Amritsar city on Saturday morning by unidentified armed assailants. Sukhchain Singh, who owns multiple businesses in the United States, had returned to visit his family in India about a month ago.

The shocking incident was captured on a security camera installed at the victim's home. Footage shows two men approaching Mr. Singh in the front lobby of the house and opening fire, injuring him with two bullets. Though their weapons subsequently seemed to malfunction, allowing the shooters to flee quickly without pursuing confrontation, the brazen daylight attack has left the community in shock.

Mr. Singh was rushed to a private hospital where he is currently undergoing emergency treatment. Local police say they are examining all potential motives and studying the CCTV footage closely to identify the assailants.

Initial inquiries indicate the businessman may have been embroiled in a long-running property dispute with his former in-laws following the alleged suicide of his first wife five months ago. With rising unrest in the region, law enforcement authorities are working tirelessly to reassure citizens and bring those responsible to justice.

Political tensions have also flared in the aftermath, with opposition figures speaking out against the ruling government's inability to curb violence and restore law and order. As a hub for the Punjabi diaspora, this disturbing case represents a grave security failure that officials must address urgently.