BJP finalizes 90 Haryana seats list, CM Saini among probable candidates for 3 constituencies

In a bid to finalize its candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, the state BJP selection committee recently concluded a two-day meeting where it prepared a tentative list of probable contestants for 90 out of the 90 constituencies. Sources familiar with the deliberations have revealed that the panel has earmarked three seats for current Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, with the party high command set to take the final call on fielding him from one of those segments.

As per sources, the three seats being considered for Saini are Ladwa, Karnal and Naraingarh. All existing party MLAs have found mention in the recommendation list prepared by the panel. Along with them, some former MPs and candidates who were defeated in the recent Lok Sabha polls have also been included. While ticket for around 10 senior leaders is said to be assured, 8-10 sitting MLAs may miss out on nominations despite being part of the shortlist. For the remaining constituencies, 3-5 probable names per seat have been proposed.

The list will now be placed before the central leadership who will make the final selections. It is also learnt that the state committee will push for early declarations to help candidates maximize campaigning time. Meanwhile, discussions were held around possible nominees from Nuh and Ahirwal regions, with both Meo and Hindu candidates finding mention for the former.

Gurugram MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh did not formally request a ticket for his daughter during the meet, much to the surprise of others present. Senior leaders had informed him that Arti Rao was being viewed as a strong prospective candidate from one of the Ahirwal constituencies like Ateli, Kosli or Rewari. However, the minister expressed his need for more time to make a decision on the constituency. Disciplinary action against a former minister from Badshahpur was also proposed citing some recent remarks made by him.

The committee appears to have done its groundwork diligently to arrive at a preliminary lineup. Now all eyes will be on the central leadership's stamp of approval on candidates as BJP aims to repeat its term in Haryana.