back to top
Search
    HaryanaSelja rules out alliance with AAP, says Cong will fight on its...
    HaryanaLatest News

    Selja rules out alliance with AAP, says Cong will fight on its own in Haryana

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Elections to the 90-member assembly are slated for October 1, with Congress looking to make a comeback after a decade in opposition. However, the party will face the challenge without aligning with newcomer AAP. Congress general secretary Kumari Selja has dismissed speculation of an alliance, asserting the party is well-placed to fight the contest independently.

    In an interaction, Selja stated Congress has decided state units can determine their own stance on potential tie-ups. She noted AAP itself declared it will not align for the assembly elections. The senior leader expressed confidence in Congress' ability to put up a strong performance without joining hands. She highlighted BJP's sub-par record over the past 10 years in its governance of the state.

    Selja also derided the impact of other contenders like JJP and the INLD-BSP alliance. She predicted voters will reject JJP due to internal turmoil resulting in many of its legislators changing camps. Likewise, both INLD and BSP lost much ground over the years, diminishing their clout per Selja. The MP remains optimistic of Congress obtaining an “excellent majority” to form the next Haryana government.

    Unemployment, inflation, educational backwardness and corruption scandals plaguing the incumbent regime are among the key voter concerns as per Selja. Congress pledges to tackle these challenges and address public sentiments if elected, she assured. The party is focused on bagging all 90 assembly seats and will work diligently for each constituency. Overall, Selja conveyed Congress is well-equipped and raring to contest the Haryana elections on its own steam to return to the helm.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    BJP finalizes 90 Haryana seats list, CM Saini among probable candidates for 3 constituencies
    Next article
    Dharamsala Municipal Corporation Scraps Rs. 40 Crore Underground Waste Collection Scheme
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Growing landslide risks threaten Prashar Lake region in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district

    Northlines Northlines -
    The idyllic surroundings of Prashar Lake in Himachal Pradesh's...

    Dharamsala Municipal Corporation Scraps Rs. 40 Crore Underground Waste Collection Scheme

    Northlines Northlines -
    The ambitious underground waste management system introduced in Dharamsala...

    BJP finalizes 90 Haryana seats list, CM Saini among probable candidates for 3 constituencies

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a bid to finalize its candidates for the...

    Punjab High Court Orders Region-Wide Reevaluation of Uranium in Water Supplies

    Northlines Northlines -
    In an effort to better understand public health risks,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Growing landslide risks threaten Prashar Lake region in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi...

    Dharamsala Municipal Corporation Scraps Rs. 40 Crore Underground Waste Collection Scheme

    BJP finalizes 90 Haryana seats list, CM Saini among probable candidates...