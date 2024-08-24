Selja rules out alliance with AAP, says Cong will fight on its own in Haryana

Elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly are slated for October 1, with Congress looking to make a comeback after a decade in opposition. However, the party will face the challenge without aligning with newcomer AAP. Congress general secretary Kumari Selja has dismissed speculation of an alliance, asserting the party is well-placed to fight the contest independently.

In an interaction, Selja stated Congress has decided state units can determine their own stance on potential tie-ups. She noted AAP itself declared it will not align for the assembly elections. The senior leader expressed confidence in Congress' ability to put up a strong performance without joining hands. She highlighted BJP's sub-par record over the past 10 years in its governance of the state.

Selja also derided the impact of other contenders like JJP and the INLD-BSP alliance. She predicted voters will reject JJP due to internal turmoil resulting in many of its legislators changing camps. Likewise, both INLD and BSP lost much ground over the years, diminishing their clout per Selja. The MP remains optimistic of Congress obtaining an “excellent majority” to form the next Haryana government.

Unemployment, inflation, educational backwardness and corruption scandals plaguing the incumbent regime are among the key voter concerns as per Selja. Congress pledges to tackle these challenges and address public sentiments if elected, she assured. The party is focused on bagging all 90 assembly seats and will work diligently for each constituency. Overall, Selja conveyed Congress is well-equipped and raring to contest the Haryana elections on its own steam to return to the helm.