Punjab Govt to amend panchayat poll rules, bar use of party symbols

The Punjab Government is planning to amend the state's Panchayat Election Rules to forbid contestants from using political party symbols during rural local body elections. High-ranking officials told this newspaper that the Rural Development and Panchayats Department has approved changing Section 12 of the Punjab Panchayat Election Rules, 1994. The amended rules will now be placed before the Cabinet for final nod.

It is learnt that officers from the department recently discussed this proposed amendment with representatives from the State Election Commission and Advocate General's office. Once cleared by the Cabinet, the changes will be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha in early September.

The AAP government aims to curb factionalism at the grassroots level which hinders uniform rural development. While panchayat polls are not fought along party lines officially, candidates can still informally align themselves with political outfits. This leads to rivalry and infighting that impacts governance in villages.

Elections for 13,241 panchayats across the state are expected soon. Sources indicated polls may be conducted before the end of September, around the same time as by-elections for four Assembly seats. Direct election of panch bodies is being considered where top five vote-getters would win, but legal issues over reservations need resolution. The move seeks to promote issue-based local politics over partisan alignments.