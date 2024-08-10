back to top
Search
    Latest NewsPunjab Govt to amend panchayat poll rules, bar use of party symbols
    Latest NewsPunjab

    Punjab Govt to amend panchayat poll rules, bar use of party symbols

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Government is planning to amend the state's Panchayat Election Rules to forbid contestants from using political party symbols during rural local body elections. High-ranking officials told this newspaper that the Rural Development and Panchayats Department has approved changing Section 12 of the Punjab Panchayat Election Rules, 1994. The amended rules will now be placed before the Cabinet for final nod.

    It is learnt that officers from the department recently discussed this proposed amendment with representatives from the State Election Commission and Advocate General's office. Once cleared by the Cabinet, the changes will be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha in early September.

    The AAP government aims to curb factionalism at the grassroots level which hinders uniform rural development. While panchayat polls are not fought along party lines officially, candidates can still informally align themselves with political outfits. This leads to rivalry and infighting that impacts governance in villages.

    Elections for 13,241 panchayats across the state are expected soon. Sources indicated polls may be conducted before the end of September, around the same time as by-elections for four Assembly seats. Direct election of panch bodies is being considered where top five vote-getters would win, but legal issues over reservations need resolution. The move seeks to promote issue-based local over partisan alignments.

    Previous article
    Japanese Wrestler Empathizes with Vinesh Phogat after Near-Miss at Olympics Qualification
    Next article
    Jalandhar: For parents of hockey players, Olympic bronze medal no less than gold
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Khandra village erupts with joy for Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra after his sensational silver medal performance in Paris

    Northlines Northlines -
    The village of Khandra in Haryana's Panipat district was...

    Haryana Government’s Job Security Scheme Leaves Contractual Staff Wanting More

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Haryana government's pre-election announcement of job security for...

    Jalandhar: For parents of hockey players, Olympic bronze medal no less than gold

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Indian men's hockey team scripted history once again...

    Kathua Attack | Police release terrorists’ sketches, announce Rs 5 lakh reward

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 10: The Jammu and Kashmir police have...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Khandra village erupts with joy for Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra after...

    Haryana Government’s Job Security Scheme Leaves Contractual Staff Wanting More

    Jalandhar: For parents of hockey players, Olympic bronze medal no less...