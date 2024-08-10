back to top
    Jalandhar: For parents of hockey players, Olympic bronze medal no less than gold

    The Indian men's hockey team scripted history once again by winning back-to-back Olympic medals at the 2024 Paris Games, defeating Spain in the bronze medal playoff. For the families of hockey greats like Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh hailing from Mithapur village in Jalandhar, this bronze holds the same significance as gold.

    “While our boys had their sights set on gold, this medal means the to us as proud parents,” said Mandeep Singh's father. The village erupted in celebrations as news of the 3-1 win spread. Residents danced, distributed sweets and thanked God for this outstanding achievement of their stars. Both families kept praying and hoping throughout the intense matchup against Spain.

    Captain Manpreet Singh's mother Manjit Kaur said though the team missed out on the final after losing narrowly to Germany, the bronze is a testament to their perseverance. “My son Manpreet told me after that game that they made some mistakes. I'm glad they overcame that to get this medal,” she remarked.

    Before heading to Amritsar to greet Manpreet and Mandeep, the joyous families indulged in rituals celebrating this momentous victory. Interestingly, Mandeep's parents announced they will gift him a “hockey wedding” in November to a player from ! The hockey-themed reception in Mithapur promises to be a grand celebration honoring the achievements of these Olympic heroes.

    Through diligence and determination, the Indian hockey team has put their nation back on the top of the Olympic podium. For the families who have stood by these athletes through their journey, witnessing their success on the biggest stages is nothing short of gold.

