Japanese Wrestler Empathizes with Vinesh Phogat after Near-Miss at Olympics Qualification

Athletes often find themselves narrowly missing out on achievements and opportunities due to small margins. Two wrestlers recently experienced this and can relate to each other's frustrations. Rei Higuchi of Japan, who won the 57kg freestyle gold at the Paris Olympics, reached out in support of India's Vinesh Phogat.

Higuchi himself knows the pain of a close call all too well. At the Asia qualifiers for the Tokyo Games, he missed making weight by a slight 50 grams and was disqualified. However, he was able to make a strong comeback winning gold at the recent Olympics in France. Despite his success, Higuchi has not forgotten the disappointment of the past.

Vinesh suffered a similar heartbreak in her quest to compete at the previous Olympics. She fell short of her target weight by 100 grams at the qualifiers and had to sit out of the Tokyo event. The reaction back home was fierce with many feeling the decision lacked fairness. Even abroad, fellow wrestlers like Jordan Burroughs and Sarah Hildebrandt voiced their support for the Indian.

Now following his Paris victory, Higuchi reached out to Vinesh on social media. He urged her not to listen to outside voices and emphasized that overcoming difficulties is what truly matters. The Japanese wrestler said he understands her feelings completely since they both narrowly failed to qualify by small margins earlier. He advised Vinesh to take rest after facing criticism and believes rising above setbacks marks real strength of character.

It is commendable to see Olympic champions lifting up others who have struggled in their shadow. Higuchi proving his sportsmanship by sharing Vinesh's pain and encouraging her future demonstrates the bonds between athletes worldwide.