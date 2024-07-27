Punjab Governor reviews border security during district visits, stresses community role

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit yesterday emphasised the need for closer coordination between security agencies to strengthen security along the state's sensitive border areas. During a media interaction after concluding a three-day visit to border districts, the Governor said securing borders was of utmost importance given Punjab's location.

Mr. Purohit inspected ongoing border infrastructure development and reviewed security preparedness in the districts of Firozpur, Fazilka and Gurdaspur alongside senior officials. He stressed the importance of establishing village-level defence committees and boosting community cooperation with security forces patrolling the border.

The Governor also announced rewards for villages maintaining vigil against illegal activities and acting as the “eyes and ears” of security agencies. These rewards are being provided from his discretionary funds, he informed.

While the Chief Secretary and DGP accompanied him during field visits, local officers from respective districts were also present to brief him, said Mr. Purohit. However, he indicated the Chief Minister seemed unhappy with his routine visit to border regions as the constitutional head of the state.

“Running universities without permanent Vice Chancellors for long is not good for the education sector. As Chancellor, I will ensure a fair selection process based on merit,” noted the Governor regarding the 10 pending VC appointments.

Regarding his “selected vs elected” comments, Mr. Purohit pointed out he had won 60% of the elections he contested. While duties as Governor took him away from the campaign trail, he remains committed to fulfilling constitutional responsibilities, he concluded.