    Indian archers Dhiraj and Ankita shine at Paris Olympics 2024 Archery Qualification

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Paris 2024 is still over a year away, but Indian archers have already started making their mark. In the recent Archery Qualification Ranking event held in Paris, two names from rose to the top – Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat. Both archers displayed stellar performances to help qualify India in top positions for the quadrennial extravaganza next year.

    The Qualification round which took place just ahead of the official commencement of the Paris Olympics saw India securing top 4 finishes in both men's and women's categories. While seasoned campaigner Deepika Kumari underperformed, it was 26-year old Ankita Bhakat who stood out for India, finishing 11th in individual rankings. She became the highest ranked Indian woman archer, ahead of veteran Deepika.

    On the men's side, Dhiraj Bommadevara impressed most by finishing 4th among Indians with a score of 681 points. The Indian men's team combined to finish 4th overall with a score of 1983 points, earning them a direct entry into quarterfinals. Coming from a humble background in Andhra Pradesh, the talented Dhiraj has been steadily rising up the ranks over the past few years with some notable world cup medals.

    Both these young stars will be key to India's chances when the main event kicks off next year in Paris. While Ankita continues her rich vein of form, Dhiraj will look to better his rankings further in the run up to 2024. Their impressive qualifying displays have lifted the spirits of the nation and elevated the profile of Indian archery on global stage.

    NITI Aayog's Governing Council Discusses India's $30 Trillion Economy Vision Amid Boycott by Some State Leaders
    Punjab Governor reviews border security during district visits, stresses community role
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

