    Mohali Villagers Seek Minister’s Help to Curb Ongoing Drug Menace

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    A government initiative to address citizens' concerns brought the recurring issue of drug abuse in to the forefront once again. During a recent outreach program in Rani Majra village organized by Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan, local residents raised the problem of drug trafficking openly taking place in their community.

    Villagers complained about a particular individual who had battled substance use disorder in the past but was now allegedly selling narcotics after being released from jail for a previous drug offense. While some claimed the person had reformed, most voiced frustration over the evident audacity with which illegal drugs continued circulating locally.

    Minister Anmol Gagan Maantook swift action by contacting police authorities to investigate the matter. The area's Senior Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent assured of heightened surveillance to curb any criminal activity. Citizens also highlighted unreliable power supply as a longstanding problem, leading to discussion on infrastructure upgrades between the Minister and utility representatives.

    The faciliation camp format serves as an effective platform for addressing neighborhood challenges directly with community leaders. In this instance, bringing light to the scourge of drug trafficking empowered residents while motivating officials to strengthen community well-being and public safety. With continued coordination among stakeholders, it is hoped similar grassroots initiatives can help diminish social ills and improve quality of life across Punjab.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

