Haryana BJP replaces district presidents in 6 districts ahead of Assembly polls

In preparation for the upcoming Haryana Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for later this year, the BJP has replaced the party heads of six districts within the state. The districts undergoing leadership changes include Sirsa, Jind, Hisar, Rewari, Kurukshetra and Kaithal.

No reasons were provided for the shuffles. However, political experts note that such moves are common close to polls as parties aim to strengthen their position and boost voter outreach. The new team is likely to work on formulating campaign strategies and addressing any issues on the ground over the next few months.

The last state elections in Haryana were held in 2019. After the polls, a BJP-JJP coalition was formed to lead the government, though this alliance collapsed earlier this year. Fresh elections are now due and political activities seem to be intensifying across parties in the run-up. It remains to be seen how the new district-level leadership impacts the BJP's performance in these key constituencies.

