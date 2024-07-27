back to top
    Haryana CM faces flak for wrongly crediting legacy projects at public event; DIPRO probed

    Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini found himself in an awkward situation after wrongly taking credit for development works sanctioned during the previous Congress regime at a public function recently. Several major projects initiated in Fatehabad district during Bhupinder Singh Hooda's tenure as CM were listed as achievements of the current BJP government in Saini's address.

    This led to embarrassment for the CM and local BJP leaders present on the occasion. It has also sparked a political row with opposition parties questioning the credibility of development claims. As facts emerged that incorrect information was provided, the state government acted swiftly by placing the District Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) of Fatehabad under suspension.

    Some of the notable projects mentioned by Saini which were actually sanctioned years ago included a multi-level parking, heritage park, football academy, grain markets and polytechnic colleges costing crores. While the infrastructure may have been completed during the current term, credit is due to the previous government for approving and starting the construction.

    The DIPRO is believed to have forwarded mistaken details about the origin of these works. In light of this, the Chief Secretary has ordered a fact-finding probe and directed the Deputy Commissioner to fix responsibility within two days. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has hit out at the government for taking credit where it is not due and said many more such instances would come to light.

    Opposition leaders have questioned whether local BJP representatives and the CM himself were unaware of the correct status. They allege it undermines the credibility of claims made regarding accomplishments. As recriminations continue, the episode is a lesson for those in governance to diligently verify information before making public statements.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

