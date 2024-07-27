back to top
    Himachal CM announces plans to build new state-funded medical device park in Nalagarh, Solan

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Chief Minister of Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has announced ambitious plans to develop a new medical device park in the region utilizing only state government resources.

    Addressing media yesterday, CM Sukhu revealed that the 265-acre park will be constructed in Nalagarh, Solan at an estimated cost of Rs. 350 crores. What's noteworthy is that the project will not receive any financial support from the Centre, unlike initial plans.

    It appears the state leadership wants full control and flexibility in project implementation without constraints from mandatory Centre-linked incentives. By utilizing its own funds, the government aims to avoid providing subsidized land, power, infrastructure and other facilities to industries for 10 years as stipulated in Central schemes.

    CM Sukhu stated this would significantly reduce the financial burden on the state exchequer. Instead, HP is set to retain an estimated Rs. 500 crores in revenues over the next 5-7 years through land sales and other resources generated by the park.

    Around 25% of the Nalagarh land will now be exclusively earmarked for medical device manufacturers while the rest carved out for allied businesses. This is expected to boost industrialization and job creation in the entire Solan region.

    By taking on full ownership of the project, the Himachal leadership clearly wants more autonomy and control over the development process. Their self-funded approach could well set an example for other states to utilize own capabilities rather than relying heavily on Central assistance.

    The medical device park undoubtedly holds huge potential for the state's economic progress and healthcare sector growth in the coming years. All eyes will now be on speedy implementation of this ambitious initiative driven solely through Himachal's own dedication and resources.

    Haryana CM faces flak for wrongly crediting legacy projects at public event; DIPRO probed
    Honouring Our Fallen Heroes and Their Families is Our Solemn Duty: Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

