    Honouring Our Fallen Heroes and Their Families is Our Solemn Duty: Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

    Former Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur recently attended a Vijay Diwas event organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Mandi district to commemorate the heroes of the 1999 war. The ceremony paid tribute to fallen soldiers and honored ex-servicemen as well as families who lost loved ones in the line of duty.

    In his address, Thakur stressed that acknowledging and supporting the martyrs and their relatives is a duty for all. He expressed pride in the immense bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers over the decades. The former CM further noted that while such commemorative programs are held across Mandi, the local administration failed to invite elected representatives, which took away from making it a more inclusive community remembrance.

    The event came just days ahead of the 23rd anniversary of 's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. On this occasion every year, the nation honors the 527 soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the country during the intense 1999 conflict. Their courage and valor in driving out infiltrators from high-altitude territories of Kargil continues to inspire millions.

    By organizing the ceremony, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha aimed to keep the memory of fallen heroes alive in public consciousness. Jai Ram Thakur's remarks underscored the importance of such patriotic platforms that pay homage to the fallen as well as acknowledge the daily sacrifices of those still serving in uniform. Honoring soldiers and standing with their families, especially during times of loss, is a responsibility for each citizen and community. Events like these go a long way in fulfilling that duty in a spirit of collective remembrance and gratitude.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

