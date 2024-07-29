Punjab CM launches 58 advanced life-support ambulances to expedite medical assistance

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, formally introduced 58 upgraded ambulances to the state's emergency medical services on Sunday.

Equipped with modern equipment and life-saving drugs, the newly provided ambulances aim to strengthen Punjab's ambulance network and ensure speedy medical assistance reaches those in need of urgent care.

Costing 14 crores in total, the ambulances have features like automated external defibrillators, ventilators, oxygen cylinders and other crucial gear needed during medical emergencies. Their arrival increases the state's ambulance strength to 325 vehicles.

Addressing the launch event, CM Mann emphasized his government's dedication to bettering healthcare accessibility for citizens. He said the ambulances will collaborate with the Road Safety Force to save valuable lives by reaching urban locations within 15 minutes and rural areas within 20.

However, Mann expressed disappointment over a holdup of 1000 crores in health funds owed to Punjab by the central government. He believes this is unjust retaliation for the state electing a non-BJP administration.

Despite obstacles, the Chief Minister assured continued efforts to deliver quality medical services. He also pushed for more representation of Punjab's concerns in policy dialogues like NITI Aayog meetings.

The new fleet boosts the state's emergency response capabilities. Only time will tell if such initiatives can overcome political roadblocks facing healthcare development in Punjab.