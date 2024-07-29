back to top
Search
    Latest NewsPunjab CM launches 58 advanced life-support ambulances to expedite medical assistance
    Latest NewsPunjab

    Punjab CM launches 58 advanced life-support ambulances to expedite medical assistance

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Chief Minister of , Bhagwant Mann, formally introduced 58 upgraded ambulances to the state's emergency medical services on Sunday.

    Equipped with modern equipment and life-saving drugs, the newly provided ambulances aim to strengthen Punjab's ambulance network and ensure speedy medical assistance reaches those in need of urgent care.

    Costing 14 crores in total, the ambulances have features like automated external defibrillators, ventilators, oxygen cylinders and other crucial gear needed during medical emergencies. Their arrival increases the state's ambulance strength to 325 vehicles.

    Addressing the launch event, CM Mann emphasized his government's dedication to bettering healthcare accessibility for citizens. He said the ambulances will collaborate with the Road Safety Force to save valuable lives by reaching urban locations within 15 minutes and rural areas within 20.

    However, Mann expressed disappointment over a holdup of 1000 crores in funds owed to Punjab by the central government. He believes this is unjust retaliation for the state electing a non-BJP administration.

    Despite obstacles, the Chief Minister assured continued efforts to deliver quality medical services. He also pushed for more representation of Punjab's concerns in policy dialogues like NITI Aayog meetings.

    The new fleet boosts the state's emergency response capabilities. Only time will tell if such initiatives can overcome political roadblocks facing healthcare development in Punjab.

    Previous article
    Two brothers among three Punjabi students killed in tragic road accident in Canada
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Two brothers among three Punjabi students killed in tragic road accident in Canada

    Northlines Northlines -
    It was a devastating weekend for families back in...

    Bhaker-Sarabjot duo qualifies for bronze medal match in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHATEAUROUX, Jul 29: The Indian combination of Manu Bhaker...

    Rain Brings Respite From Humid Spell In Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 29: Most parts of the Kashmir Valley,...

    Javed Akhtar clarifies on his statement about Manu Bhaker’s Olympics shooting medal, says social media account was hacked

    Northlines Northlines -
    Manu Bhaker made history by winning the bronze medal...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two brothers among three Punjabi students killed in tragic road accident...

    Bhaker-Sarabjot duo qualifies for bronze medal match in 10m Air Pistol...

    Rain Brings Respite From Humid Spell In Kashmir