back to top
Search
    HaryanaFormer Haryana CM Hooda alleges bias against Dalits under BJP rule
    HaryanaLatest News

    Former Haryana CM Hooda alleges bias against Dalits under BJP rule

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has claimed that the BJP-led government in has taken several decisions that negatively impact the reservation quotas and rights of Dalits and backward classes.

    Addressing an event in Hisar on Sunday, Hooda alleged that the BJP is slowly eliminating permanent government to indirectly end reservation for Dalits and OBCs. He said that the privatization of key sectors and the closure of government schools is harming the reservation percentages allotted to marginalized communities in and employment opportunities.

    Hooda also took aim at the BJP government's decision to reduce the creamy layer ceiling from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 6 lakh previously. He argued that this move deprived thousands of Dalit and backward class youths from securing admission in higher education courses and government jobs over the past seven years.

    The ex-CM further charged that the BJP-led dispensation has done away with reservation quotas altogether through the implementation of the Kaushal Rozgar Nigam program, which runs recruitment through contracting rather than permanent jobs. He said over 2 lakh vacant state government posts are left unfilled due to this approach that allegedly ends reservation benefits.

    Hooda has demanded that the BJP regime apologize for hurting the interests of Dalits and backwards through these policy decisions. He promised that the opposition Congress, if voted to power, would fill all vacant reserved category positions, clear existing backlogs, and raise the creamy layer limit.

    Previous article
    Punjab CM launches 58 advanced life-support ambulances to expedite medical assistance
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Punjab CM launches 58 advanced life-support ambulances to expedite medical assistance

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, formally introduced...

    Two brothers among three Punjabi students killed in tragic road accident in Canada

    Northlines Northlines -
    It was a devastating weekend for families back in...

    Bhaker-Sarabjot duo qualifies for bronze medal match in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHATEAUROUX, Jul 29: The Indian combination of Manu Bhaker...

    Rain Brings Respite From Humid Spell In Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 29: Most parts of the Kashmir Valley,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab CM launches 58 advanced life-support ambulances to expedite medical assistance

    Two brothers among three Punjabi students killed in tragic road accident...

    Bhaker-Sarabjot duo qualifies for bronze medal match in 10m Air Pistol...