Former Haryana CM Hooda alleges bias against Dalits under BJP rule

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has claimed that the BJP-led government in Haryana has taken several decisions that negatively impact the reservation quotas and rights of Dalits and backward classes.

Addressing an event in Hisar on Sunday, Hooda alleged that the BJP is slowly eliminating permanent government jobs to indirectly end reservation for Dalits and OBCs. He said that the privatization of key sectors and the closure of government schools is harming the reservation percentages allotted to marginalized communities in education and employment opportunities.

Hooda also took aim at the BJP government's decision to reduce the creamy layer ceiling from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 6 lakh previously. He argued that this move deprived thousands of Dalit and backward class youths from securing admission in higher education courses and government jobs over the past seven years.

The ex-CM further charged that the BJP-led dispensation has done away with reservation quotas altogether through the implementation of the Kaushal Rozgar Nigam program, which runs recruitment through contracting rather than permanent jobs. He said over 2 lakh vacant state government posts are left unfilled due to this approach that allegedly ends reservation benefits.

Hooda has demanded that the BJP regime apologize for hurting the interests of Dalits and backwards through these policy decisions. He promised that the opposition Congress, if voted to power, would fill all vacant reserved category positions, clear existing backlogs, and raise the creamy layer limit.