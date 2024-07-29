BJP leaders in Haryana revive debate on Congress’ alleged role in violent 2016 Jat quota protests

Leading OBC figures within Haryana's ruling BJP have reignited discussion around the involvement of the opposition Congress party in the violent Jat reservation protests of 2016. At a press conference in Chandigarh, senior party members including Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra and deputy assembly speaker Ranbir Gangwa alluded to the Congress' supposed instigation of the agitation, which resulted in extensive property damage and loss of life.

Questioned on reviving a topic from eight years ago near election season, Jangra replied some matters deserved reiteration to voters. He denied the BJP aimed to emphasize caste divides, stressing their agenda of inclusive growth. However, Gangwa asserted former CM Bhupinder Hooda must clarify Congress actions during the turmoil.

Accusations were also leveled at a recording allegedly featuring one of Hooda's aides directing unrest. Meanwhile, OBC cell head Karan Kamboj stated regionalism, violence and criminality thrived under the previous regime. The quartet further credited the current BJP government with rehabilitation funds, transparent governance and balanced development across Haryana.

The Congress countered with allegations its opponents want to stir tensions. However, BJP members stand by critiquing their rivals' past record and intend campaigning on accomplishments of the last decade. With state polls looming, rhetoric involving caste and communal issues from both major parties seems poised to intensify.