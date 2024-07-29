Four Killed After Blast Inside Scrap Dealer’s Shop at J&K’s Sopore

SRINAGAR, July 29: Four persons were killed in a blast in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said here.

The blast occurred inside the shop of a scrap dealer at Sher Colony in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

Some people were unloading scrap from a truck when the incident occurred, the officials said.

While two persons died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries later, they said, adding the deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Nadroo (40), Aazim Ashraf Mir (20), Aadil Rashid Bhat (23) and Mohammad Azhar (25).

All the victims were residents of Sher Colony.

The exact nature and cause of the explosion was not immediately known. A team of forensic experts has been rushed to the site, the officials added.