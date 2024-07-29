Two brothers among three Punjabi students killed in tragic road accident in Canada

It was a devastating weekend for families back in Punjab as three students from the state lost their lives in a road accident in Canada. The fatal accident took place in Mountain city when the tire of the taxi they were travelling in suddenly burst. This caused the vehicle to lose control and flip over.

Tragically, two of the victims were brothers from Malaud village in Ludhiana district. The young men have been identified as Harman Somal (23) and Navjot Somal (19). The third victim was 23-year old Rashmdeep Kaur, daughter of government teachers from Samana in Sangrur district.

Rashmdeep's uncle shared that the three students had gone to submit their permanent residency documents and were returning in the taxi when the accident occurred. According to reports, while the students sadly passed away, the taxi driver survived the horrific crash.

As per government data, over the past five years there have been 633 reported incidents of Indian students dying abroad due to various causes including accidents and health issues. Of these, 172 deaths occurred in Canada. The shocking accident has left the Punjabi community in mourning while also raising concerns for safety of students pursuing education overseas.