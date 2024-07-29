back to top
Search
    Latest NewsTwo brothers among three Punjabi students killed in tragic road accident in...
    Latest NewsPunjab

    Two brothers among three Punjabi students killed in tragic road accident in Canada

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    It was a devastating weekend for families back in as three students from the state lost their lives in a road accident in Canada. The fatal accident took place in Mountain city when the tire of the taxi they were travelling in suddenly burst. This caused the vehicle to lose control and flip over.

    Tragically, two of the victims were brothers from Malaud village in Ludhiana district. The young men have been identified as Harman Somal (23) and Navjot Somal (19). The third victim was 23-year old Rashmdeep Kaur, daughter of government teachers from Samana in Sangrur district.

    Rashmdeep's uncle shared that the three students had gone to submit their permanent residency documents and were returning in the taxi when the accident occurred. According to reports, while the students sadly passed away, the taxi driver survived the horrific crash.

    As per government data, over the past five years there have been 633 reported incidents of Indian students dying abroad due to various causes including accidents and issues. Of these, 172 deaths occurred in Canada. The shocking accident has left the Punjabi community in mourning while also raising concerns for safety of students pursuing overseas.

    Previous article
    Bhaker-Sarabjot duo qualifies for bronze medal match in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Bhaker-Sarabjot duo qualifies for bronze medal match in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHATEAUROUX, Jul 29: The Indian combination of Manu Bhaker...

    Rain Brings Respite From Humid Spell In Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 29: Most parts of the Kashmir Valley,...

    Javed Akhtar clarifies on his statement about Manu Bhaker’s Olympics shooting medal, says social media account was hacked

    Northlines Northlines -
    Manu Bhaker made history by winning the bronze medal...

    Unemployment rate at 3.2%, will come down below 3% in future: Mansukh Mandaviya

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 29: There is no need for...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bhaker-Sarabjot duo qualifies for bronze medal match in 10m Air Pistol...

    Rain Brings Respite From Humid Spell In Kashmir

    Javed Akhtar clarifies on his statement about Manu Bhaker’s Olympics shooting...