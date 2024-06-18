back to top
Search
Latest NewsPunjab CM announces reforms to dismantle drug networks and curb criminal-police ties
Latest NewsLead NewsPunjab

Punjab CM announces reforms to dismantle drug networks and curb criminal-police ties

By: Northlines

Date:

Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of , remains steadfast in his pledge to curb the drug problem plaguing the state. In a recent meeting with senior police officers, he emphasized the need to break the links between certain corrupt policemen and drug trafficking networks.

According to Mann, drugs manufactured in Gujarat have proliferated in Punjab for too long. While the state takes the blame, it is not the source of production. To remedy this, over 10,000 low-ranking police personnel manning stations have been rotated to new positions. If any official is caught aiding smuggler activities, swift dismissal awaits.

Properties of individuals actively involved in the drug trade will also be seized within a month. Mann aims to bolster the police force with 10,000 additional personnel to strengthen law enforcement efforts across districts.

The CM acknowledged the prolonged model code of conduct during elections hampered progress. However, with polls concluded, his administration can now target priority issues like the drug menace head-on. During campaigning, he gained insights through conversations with locals facing problems on the ground. Key departments have thus been directed to redouble public outreach.

If implemented diligently, Mann's multipronged strategy targeting cartels and complicit officers could help curb the flow of illicit substances into Punjab over time. Strong political will combined with reformed policing practices may aid in stamping out this long-standing issue troubling the state.

 

Previous article
Armenia Jail Shocker: Punjab and Haryana Youth Fall Victim to Scam Artists
Next article
Power cuts disrupt paddy transplantation in Karnal farmers
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Dalai Lama Reveals Why Succession Plan is Off the Table

Northlines Northlines -
The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the 14th Dalai...

Dry Season Takes Toll on Himachal, 20% of Water Projects Affected

Northlines Northlines -
As the dry spell persists across Himachal Pradesh, 20%...

BJP placates Himachal dissenters ahead of 3 assembly bypolls

Northlines Northlines -
With just two weeks to go for the Himachal...

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Lights Up Haryana Homes

Northlines Northlines -
The Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, recently...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indian Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Now Open!

Why Chinas Dalai Lama phobia doesnt rattle India

Dalai Lama Reveals Why Succession Plan is Off the Table

Dry Season Takes Toll on Himachal, 20% of Water Projects Affected