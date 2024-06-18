Punjab CM announces reforms to dismantle drug networks and curb criminal-police ties

Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, remains steadfast in his pledge to curb the drug problem plaguing the state. In a recent meeting with senior police officers, he emphasized the need to break the links between certain corrupt policemen and drug trafficking networks.

According to Mann, drugs manufactured in Gujarat have proliferated in Punjab for too long. While the state takes the blame, it is not the source of production. To remedy this, over 10,000 low-ranking police personnel manning stations have been rotated to new positions. If any official is caught aiding smuggler activities, swift dismissal awaits.

Properties of individuals actively involved in the drug trade will also be seized within a month. Mann aims to bolster the police force with 10,000 additional personnel to strengthen law enforcement efforts across districts.

The CM acknowledged the prolonged model code of conduct during elections hampered progress. However, with polls concluded, his administration can now target priority issues like the drug menace head-on. During campaigning, he gained insights through conversations with locals facing problems on the ground. Key departments have thus been directed to redouble public outreach.

If implemented diligently, Mann's multipronged strategy targeting cartels and complicit officers could help curb the flow of illicit substances into Punjab over time. Strong political will combined with reformed policing practices may aid in stamping out this long-standing issue troubling the state.