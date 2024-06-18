back to top
Armenia Jail Shocker: Punjab and Haryana Youth Fall Victim to Scam Artists

Several Indian youths have found themselves in a difficult situation abroad after being misled by unscrupulous travel agents. According to reports, twelve young men from various parts of are currently imprisoned in Armenia while their case proceeds through the country's legal system.

It is believed that in early 2022, the youths attempted to cross illegally from Armenia into Georgia, likely encouraged by promises of work or educational opportunities across the border. However, they were interdicted by Armenian authorities during the border crossing. Now, for over half a year, they have been incarcerated awaiting resolution of charges for the immigration violation.

Members of the group have been identified as hailing from , , Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand. Specifically, two of the detainees are from Punjab and another two are from the northern Indian state of Haryana. The remaining eight have not yet had their hometowns confirmed. It is believed the young men were misguided by agents who promised legal migration but instead put them in harm's way.

Word of their plight has started to spread online and through networks back in India. A video shared recently pleaded for help from the Indian government to avoid harsh sentencing. In response, MP Balbir Singh Seechewal took action to establish contact with officials to inquire about assistance. The Indian embassy has visited the detainees as well.

While their case continues, the temporary respite of interaction with their homeland offers hope. However, the youths remain at risk of lengthy imprisonment. All appears to have stemmed from false promises and risky plans forged without proper advice or authorization. This serves as a cautionary tale about navigating opportunities abroad with utmost care and vetting of intermediaries.

