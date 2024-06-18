back to top
NEET PG 2024 Admit Card Release Date & Download Process

The Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to release the highly anticipated NEET PG 2024 Admit Card at any time today for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG). As per official notification, candidates who have successfully registered for NEET PG 2024 can stay tuned for SMS and email alerts regarding the admit card release. Those looking to download their hall ticket need only log in to the official website with their registration details to access the electronic version for printing.

With the NEET PG 2024 exam just around the corner on June 23rd, medical aspirants will be keeping a close watch on their devices and inboxes for the notification. Once released, they can follow a simple step-by-step process to obtain their NEET PG 2024 Admit Card from the natboard.edu.in portal. Candidates are advised to cross-check all personal details on the admit card and familiarize themselves with exam day guidelines in advance. The NEET PG result date has also been confirmed for August 15th, giving students ample time to prepare for the qualifying post-graduation entrance test.

