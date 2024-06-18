back to top
EV Startup Fisker Seeks Chapter 11 Protection After Ocean Model Woes

Much-hyped EV maker Fisker Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after months of struggles with its flagship Ocean SUV model, according to court filings. Founded by renowned automotive designer Henrik Fisker, the California-based start-up estimated assets between $500 million to $1 billion with liabilities in the range of $100-500 million.

After debuting its all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV just last year, the vehicle faced a string of recalls and customer complaints regarding software glitches and mechanical faults. Internally, the company also struggled with customer service issues and financial management. While partnering with contract manufacturer Magna, Fisker only delivered a few thousand Ocean vehicles against high expectations.

The beleaguered start-up laid off staff and implemented cost cuts in recent months in an attempt to preserve funds. It also altered its direct sales model and tried to strike partnerships with traditional dealerships. However, the measures failed to turn Fisker's fortunes around, leading to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in Delaware court late last week.

Fisker now owes amounts between $100-500 million to over 200 creditors, including several major tech companies. The filing marks a disappointing outcome for the company that aimed to challenge Tesla's dominance in the nascent EV market with Henrik Fisker's renowned design expertise. The story is still developing on the future of the Fisker brand and its .

NEET-UG Exam Row | SC Says Any Negligence Should Be Thoroughly Dealt With
NEET PG 2024 Admit Card Release Date & Download Process
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

