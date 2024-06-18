back to top
Search
HaryanaPower cuts disrupt paddy transplantation in Karnal farmers
HaryanaLatest NewsLead News

Power cuts disrupt paddy transplantation in Karnal farmers

By: Northlines

Date:

Paddy cultivation is a crucial economic activity for the farmers of Karnal district in . The advent of summer means that it is time for paddy transplantation which requires extensive use of irrigation through tube wells and motors powered by electricity. However, this year the farmers have found the transplantation process disrupted due to unscheduled power cuts according to reports.

Despite assurances from the state power discom of eight hours of daily supply, farmers allege that electricity is not provided as per the promised schedule. The erratic power availability is hampering their ability to irrigate fields on time for transplanting seedlings. Any delay at this stage can affect the yield and productivity for the entire season.

Farmers shared their concerns with media, highlighting disruptions caused due to prolonged and unscheduled cuts. The demand for power has increased substantially compared to last year with the sector alone accounting for two thirds of the total demand in the district. However, supplying reliable electricity as per requirements is proving challenging.

Authorities claim to have implemented a new schedule dividing supply into three shifts. They have also promised to look into specific complaints of issues in fields. However, farmers unions demand the government and discom to urgently address the problem given paddy transplantation is a time-sensitive process. Some unions also called for relaxation in transplantation deadline for farmers along the Yamuna river.

With the state's agrarian sector dependent on a smooth transplantation season, it remains to be seen how quickly authorities can resolve the power related issues and help agriculturists complete sowing without delays. Erratic supply during this critical period can mar crop yields and farmer incomes. Timely intervention is the need of the hour.

Previous article
Punjab CM announces reforms to dismantle drug networks and curb criminal-police ties
Next article
National Minorities Commission chairman visits Sikh assault victim in Haryana’s Kaithal
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Dalai Lama Reveals Why Succession Plan is Off the Table

Northlines Northlines -
The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the 14th Dalai...

Dry Season Takes Toll on Himachal, 20% of Water Projects Affected

Northlines Northlines -
As the dry spell persists across Himachal Pradesh, 20%...

BJP placates Himachal dissenters ahead of 3 assembly bypolls

Northlines Northlines -
With just two weeks to go for the Himachal...

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Lights Up Haryana Homes

Northlines Northlines -
The Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, recently...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indian Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Now Open!

Why Chinas Dalai Lama phobia doesnt rattle India

Dalai Lama Reveals Why Succession Plan is Off the Table

Dry Season Takes Toll on Himachal, 20% of Water Projects Affected