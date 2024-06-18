Power cuts disrupt paddy transplantation in Karnal farmers

Paddy cultivation is a crucial economic activity for the farmers of Karnal district in Haryana. The advent of summer means that it is time for paddy transplantation which requires extensive use of irrigation through tube wells and motors powered by electricity. However, this year the farmers have found the transplantation process disrupted due to unscheduled power cuts according to reports.

Despite assurances from the state power discom of eight hours of daily supply, farmers allege that electricity is not provided as per the promised schedule. The erratic power availability is hampering their ability to irrigate fields on time for transplanting seedlings. Any delay at this stage can affect the yield and productivity for the entire season.

Farmers shared their concerns with media, highlighting disruptions caused due to prolonged and unscheduled cuts. The demand for power has increased substantially compared to last year with the agriculture sector alone accounting for two thirds of the total demand in the district. However, supplying reliable electricity as per requirements is proving challenging.

Authorities claim to have implemented a new schedule dividing supply into three shifts. They have also promised to look into specific complaints of issues in fields. However, farmers unions demand the government and discom to urgently address the problem given paddy transplantation is a time-sensitive process. Some unions also called for relaxation in transplantation deadline for farmers along the Yamuna river.

With the state's agrarian sector dependent on a smooth transplantation season, it remains to be seen how quickly authorities can resolve the power related issues and help agriculturists complete sowing without delays. Erratic supply during this critical period can mar crop yields and farmer incomes. Timely intervention is the need of the hour.