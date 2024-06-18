National Minorities Commission chairman visits Sikh assault victim in Haryana’s Kaithal

The chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), Iqbal Singh Lalpura, recently visited Kaithal district in Haryana to meet with the reported victim of an assault as well as hold discussions with local officials. The visit comes after allegations that a Sikh man was attacked in the region, sparking concerns over minority safety and religious harmony.

According to reports, Lalpura met with the alleged victim, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, to inquire about the incident and assure him of support. He also chaired a meeting with representatives from law enforcement and other departments, urging them to proactively work to prevent such troubling events through community outreach and peace initiatives. The NCM chairman further condemned any violence targeting minorities, describing such acts as intolerable and deeply divisive for society.

Local police provided updates on arresting two individuals suspected of carrying out the assault. An special investigation team led by a deputy superintendent is still looking into the full details of the case. Lalpura directed officials to thoroughly investigate the matter and submit a report to the state chief secretary, underscoring the seriousness of ensuring minorities feel secure. He additionally stressed the need for officials to be vigilant and take steps to ensure similar hate crimes do not recur.

The timely visit drew attention to upholding Constitutional rights and values of inclusion. Through open dialogue and cooperative efforts between communities as well as the protection of law, it is hoped all citizens can live without fear regardless of faith or identity.