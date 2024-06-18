PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Lights Up Haryana Homes

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, recently launched the Prime Minister's ‘Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' solar power program in the state. Under this scheme, solar roof panels will be installed on homes to generate electricity with the aim of benefiting low-income families.

During the launch event held in Ambala, Saini announced that households earning less than Rs. 1.8 lakh annually will be eligible to get solar panels installed free of cost. The central government will contribute Rs. 60,000 while the remaining Rs. 50,000 will be provided by the state to set up the 1.1 lakh rupee solar plants. Families earning between Rs. 1.8 to 3 lakhs will receive a subsidy of Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 20,000 from central and state respectively.

In addition, the CM said an important decision was made to abolish monthly minimum charges on domestic connections up to 2KW load, benefiting about 9.5 lakh households and saving them Rs. 274 crore per year.

Saini also announced plans to build a new 800 MW thermal power plant costing Rs. 7,250 crore at the existing Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Station in Hisar. This will help make Haryana self-reliant in power generation and meet future energy demands.

During his speech, the CM took a dig at opposition parties, stating that access to electricity is no longer a political issue under the BJP government like before. He highlighted work done over the past years to ensure villages receive 24/7 power supply.

The launch event saw the distribution of certificates to beneficiaries of the new solar program. A bus voyage to Ayodhya under the state's pilgrimage scheme was also flagged off on the occasion.