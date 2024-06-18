back to top
Search
HaryanaPM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Lights Up Haryana Homes
HaryanaLatest NewsLead News

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Lights Up Haryana Homes

By: Northlines

Date:

The Chief Minister of , Nayab Singh Saini, recently launched the Prime Minister's ‘Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' solar power program in the state. Under this scheme, solar roof panels will be installed on homes to generate electricity with the aim of benefiting low-income families.

During the launch event held in Ambala, Saini announced that households earning less than Rs. 1.8 lakh annually will be eligible to get solar panels installed free of cost. The central government will contribute Rs. 60,000 while the remaining Rs. 50,000 will be provided by the state to set up the 1.1 lakh rupee solar plants. Families earning between Rs. 1.8 to 3 lakhs will receive a subsidy of Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 20,000 from central and state respectively.

In addition, the CM said an important decision was made to abolish monthly minimum charges on domestic connections up to 2KW load, benefiting about 9.5 lakh households and saving them Rs. 274 crore per year.

Saini also announced plans to build a new 800 MW thermal power plant costing Rs. 7,250 crore at the existing Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Station in Hisar. This will help make Haryana self-reliant in power generation and meet future energy demands.

During his speech, the CM took a dig at opposition parties, stating that access to electricity is no longer a political issue under the BJP government like before. He highlighted work done over the past years to ensure villages receive 24/7 power supply.

The launch event saw the distribution of certificates to beneficiaries of the new solar program. A bus voyage to Ayodhya under the state's pilgrimage scheme was also flagged off on the occasion.

Previous article
National Minorities Commission chairman visits Sikh assault victim in Haryana’s Kaithal
Next article
BJP placates Himachal dissenters ahead of 3 assembly bypolls
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Dalai Lama Reveals Why Succession Plan is Off the Table

Northlines Northlines -
The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the 14th Dalai...

Dry Season Takes Toll on Himachal, 20% of Water Projects Affected

Northlines Northlines -
As the dry spell persists across Himachal Pradesh, 20%...

BJP placates Himachal dissenters ahead of 3 assembly bypolls

Northlines Northlines -
With just two weeks to go for the Himachal...

National Minorities Commission chairman visits Sikh assault victim in Haryana’s Kaithal

Northlines Northlines -
The chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM),...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indian Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Now Open!

Why Chinas Dalai Lama phobia doesnt rattle India

Dalai Lama Reveals Why Succession Plan is Off the Table

Dry Season Takes Toll on Himachal, 20% of Water Projects Affected