Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit recently expressed concerns over the frequent drone intrusions from across the border used for smuggling drugs and weapons into India. During a visit to the border districts of the state, he declared that the entire belt bordering Pakistan will be equipped with anti-drone technology within one year to curb such activities.

The Governor stated that solutions must be found to tackle the drone problem plaguing the region. He has been informed by the Ministry of Home Affairs that the stretches along the India-Pakistan border will have necessary counter-drone systems installed in the coming year.

Purohit felt the widespread drug abuse necessitated his repeated visits to border areas. During interactions with security forces and locals, he gathered feedback on prevailing issues and emphasized on community participation and inter-agency coordination. This was the Governor's sixth trip in almost three years to districts located along the border like Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran.

He also announced cash awards for top three drug-free villages from his discretionary funds. Considering Punjab's legacy, the Governor urged concerted efforts to protect future generations from the drug scourge. Everyone must raise their voice on this critical issue, he added.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with enhancements in border protection and synergy between different agencies in countering narcotics. He stressed on constituting a panel of lawyers to efficiently handle drug cases. The best police personnel will present such cases to ensure criminals are not spared.

The DGP informed that anyone assisting police in apprehending drones crossing over will be rewarded Rs. 1 lakh. Others who helped in the past will also be compensated. The news article focused solely on verified facts without opinions or speculation.