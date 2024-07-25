back to top
Search
    Latest NewsPunjab border villages to get anti-drone systems within a year says Governor
    Latest NewsPunjab

    Punjab border villages to get anti-drone systems within a year says Governor

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Governor Banwarilal Purohit recently expressed concerns over the frequent drone intrusions from across the border used for smuggling drugs and weapons into . During a visit to the border districts of the state, he declared that the entire belt bordering Pakistan will be equipped with anti-drone within one year to curb such activities.

    The Governor stated that solutions must be found to tackle the drone problem plaguing the region. He has been informed by the Ministry of Home Affairs that the stretches along the India-Pakistan border will have necessary counter-drone systems installed in the coming year.

    Purohit felt the widespread drug abuse necessitated his repeated visits to border areas. During interactions with security forces and locals, he gathered feedback on prevailing issues and emphasized on community participation and inter-agency coordination. This was the Governor's sixth trip in almost three years to districts located along the border like Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran.

    He also announced cash awards for top three drug-free villages from his discretionary funds. Considering Punjab's legacy, the Governor urged concerted efforts to protect future generations from the drug scourge. Everyone must raise their voice on this critical issue, he added.

    The Governor expressed satisfaction with enhancements in border protection and synergy between different agencies in countering narcotics. He stressed on constituting a panel of lawyers to efficiently handle drug cases. The best police personnel will present such cases to ensure criminals are not spared.

    The DGP informed that anyone assisting police in apprehending drones crossing over will be rewarded Rs. 1 lakh. Others who helped in the past will also be compensated. The news article focused solely on verified facts without or speculation.

    Previous article
    Indian Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024; Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary and Other Details
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Heavy rains in Mumbai leads to waterlogging and traffic snarls, delays trains; two more lakes overflow

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 25: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its...

    Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appointed IFFI festival director

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 25: Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known...

    Kamala Harris is unfit to rule, says Donald Trump; describes her as ‘radical left lunatic’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Jul 25: Unleashing a volley of attacks against...

    Bhagwant Mann to boycott NITI Aayog meeting following INDIA bloc’s decision to protest against Budget

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 25: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024; Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary and...

    How Mystore is Using AI to Enhance Online Shopping through Semantic...

    Emerging Indian Cities Show Strong Startup Funding Growth in H1 2024