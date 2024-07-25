Indian Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024; Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary and Other Details

Indian Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a short notification and soon is going to release the full official notification inviting applications from Indian nationals for the engagement of Staff Nurse Posts. As expected RRB is going to release, 678 Vacant Posts for the above-stated positions.

The candidates should have a degree in B.Sc / M.Sc Nursing. The age limit for the recruitment is between 21 – 40 years. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in written examination/ Interview.

Applicants can apply online through the official website of the RRB. Required educational qualifications, eligibility, and other important details are given below in brief —

RRB Recruitment 2024 – Vacancy Details

Applications are invited from eligible candidates to fill the vacant posts of Staff Nurse:-

Post Name No. of Posts Salary Staff Nurse 678 Rs. 44,900/-

RRB Staff Nurse – Eligibility Criteria

The required educational qualification, experience, and age limit for each post are given below for RRB Recruitment 2024:-

Qualification Required

Applicant must have completed GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) course from a recognized school or university or BSc / MSc in Nursing to candidates.

Age Limit

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and a maximum of 40 years old. The age relaxation will be applicable according to the rules for the reserved category.

RRB Staff Nurse 2024 Salary

The selected applicants for the position of RRB Staff Nurse will paid a salary in Level 7 of the Pay Matrix, with a starting salary of Rs. 44,900/-. In addition to the base salary, recruited staff will receive allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, and other benefits as per the prevailing rules.

Selection Process

The Selection of Indian Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024 involves two steps. They are as follows:

CBT (Computer Based Test)

Verification of Documents

The selection list will be created based on candidates who pass the CBT and will be contacted for documentation verification.

Application Fee

Applicants have to submit the application form with specified application fees according to their category. Check the table below for more information:-

Category Fee General Rs. 500/- Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Rs. 500/- Other Backward Classes (OBC) Rs. 250/- SC/ ST Rs. 250/-

How to Apply for RRB Staff Nurse 2024

Applicants who are eligible and interested in applying for the post of staff nurse are required to follow the given steps to apply for RRB Staff Nurse 2024:-

Step 1: Visit the RRB region's official website.

Step 2: Find and click the “Recruitment for Staff Nurse 2024” button.

Step 3: Click on the “Apply Online” button to view the application form.

Step 4: Add the required information as asked in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents as mentioned in the official notification.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee and apply.

Step 7: Take the printout of the application form for future reference.

Notification PDF for Indian Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024

Interested candidates can download the official notification of RRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024 by clicking the link below-

Download Official Notification

Important Dates

Check the important RRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024 dates here:-