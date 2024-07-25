Indian Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024; Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary and Other Details

Indian Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a short notification and soon is going to release the full official notification inviting applications from Indian nationals for the engagement of Staff Nurse Posts. As expected RRB is going to release, 678 Vacant Posts for the above-stated positions.
The candidates should have a degree in B.Sc / M.Sc Nursing. The age limit for the recruitment is between 21 – 40 years. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in written examination/ Interview.
Applicants can apply online through the official website of the RRB. Required educational qualifications, eligibility, and other important details are given below in brief —
RRB Recruitment 2024 – Vacancy Details
Applications are invited from eligible candidates to fill the vacant posts of Staff Nurse:-
|Post Name
|No. of Posts
|Salary
|Staff Nurse
|678
|Rs. 44,900/-
RRB Staff Nurse – Eligibility Criteria
The required educational qualification, experience, and age limit for each post are given below for RRB Recruitment 2024:-
Qualification Required
Applicant must have completed GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) course from a recognized school or university or BSc / MSc in Nursing to candidates.
Age Limit
Candidates must be at least 21 years old and a maximum of 40 years old. The age relaxation will be applicable according to the rules for the reserved category.
RRB Staff Nurse 2024 Salary
The selected applicants for the position of RRB Staff Nurse will paid a salary in Level 7 of the Pay Matrix, with a starting salary of Rs. 44,900/-. In addition to the base salary, recruited staff will receive allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, and other benefits as per the prevailing rules.
Selection Process
The Selection of Indian Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024 involves two steps. They are as follows:
- CBT (Computer Based Test)
- Verification of Documents
The selection list will be created based on candidates who pass the CBT and will be contacted for documentation verification.
Application Fee
Applicants have to submit the application form with specified application fees according to their category. Check the table below for more information:-
|Category
|Fee
|General
|Rs. 500/-
|Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|Rs. 500/-
|Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|Rs. 250/-
|SC/ ST
|Rs. 250/-
How to Apply for RRB Staff Nurse 2024
Applicants who are eligible and interested in applying for the post of staff nurse are required to follow the given steps to apply for RRB Staff Nurse 2024:-
- Step 1: Visit the RRB region's official website.
- Step 2: Find and click the “Recruitment for Staff Nurse 2024” button.
- Step 3: Click on the “Apply Online” button to view the application form.
- Step 4: Add the required information as asked in the application form.
- Step 5: Upload the required documents as mentioned in the official notification.
- Step 6: Pay the required application fee and apply.
- Step 7: Take the printout of the application form for future reference.
Notification PDF for Indian Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024
Interested candidates can download the official notification of RRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024 by clicking the link below-
Download Official Notification
Important Dates
Check the important RRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024 dates here:-
- Application Start Date: First week of August 2024
- Last Date to Apply: Last Week of September 2024
- Admit Card Release Date: 15 days before the exam
- CBT Date: November 2024
- Result Date: To be Notified