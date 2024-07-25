back to top
Search
    BusinessHow Mystore is Using AI to Enhance Online Shopping through Semantic Search...
    BusinessStartup News

    How Mystore is Using AI to Enhance Online Shopping through Semantic Search on ONDC

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Mystore, a leading ONDC-connected marketplace, has incorporated an artificial intelligence-powered semantic search feature on its buyer and seller apps. The new functionality aims to simplify the searching process and increase product visibility for both buyers and sellers within the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) ecosystem.

    Leveraging Google Cloud's state-of-the- GenAI platform, Mystore's semantic search utilizes machine learning to understand user search queries in context. It provides highly relevant product matches and recommendations tailored to individual needs. By interpreting queries accurately and matching customers to suitable options quickly, the feature enhances the shopping experience.

    According to Mystore CEO Rajiv Aggarwal, AI-powered searches can boost ecommerce conversion rates by up to 25% by delivering personalized results that drive higher engagement. For sellers, it improves product discoverability, aiding visibility and sales potential on the ONDC Network.

    The integration aims to level the playing field for merchants of all sizes on the platform. Per ONDC Chief Executive T Koshy, it ensures they can compete based purely on quality rather than other factors by connecting buyers to matching products and services.

    Google Cloud Vice President Bikram Singh Bedi noted the collaboration leverages its advanced technological capabilities to deliver high-quality searches. This enables seamless connectivity between buyers and sellers within the rapidly growing ONDC marketplace.

    Founded in 2022, Mystore provides ecommerce solutions tailored for small and medium businesses. With dedicated shopping and seller applications linked to the ONDC network, it facilitates pan- transactions for such enterprises and direct-to-customer brands.

    Previous article
    Emerging Indian Cities Show Strong Startup Funding Growth in H1 2024
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Emerging Indian Cities Show Strong Startup Funding Growth in H1 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    A recent survey conducted by INC42 indicates that investors...

    India eases customs rules to facilitate trade talks with UK and European partners

    Northlines Northlines -
    India Opens Door for Trade Deals with UK, EU...

    India launches GPU tender to boost domestic AI computing power

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a move that will propel the domestic artificial...

    Event startup Posh raises $22 million to enhance personalization and expand event categories

    Northlines Northlines -
    A growing event platform has secured funding to improve...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Emerging Indian Cities Show Strong Startup Funding Growth in H1 2024

    Heavy rains in Mumbai leads to waterlogging and traffic snarls, delays...

    Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appointed IFFI festival director