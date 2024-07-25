How Mystore is Using AI to Enhance Online Shopping through Semantic Search on ONDC

Mystore, a leading ONDC-connected marketplace, has incorporated an artificial intelligence-powered semantic search feature on its buyer and seller apps. The new functionality aims to simplify the searching process and increase product visibility for both buyers and sellers within the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) ecosystem.

Leveraging Google Cloud's state-of-the-art GenAI platform, Mystore's semantic search utilizes machine learning to understand user search queries in context. It provides highly relevant product matches and recommendations tailored to individual needs. By interpreting queries accurately and matching customers to suitable options quickly, the feature enhances the shopping experience.

According to Mystore CEO Rajiv Aggarwal, AI-powered searches can boost ecommerce conversion rates by up to 25% by delivering personalized results that drive higher engagement. For sellers, it improves product discoverability, aiding visibility and sales potential on the ONDC Network.

The integration aims to level the playing field for merchants of all sizes on the platform. Per ONDC Chief Executive T Koshy, it ensures they can compete based purely on quality rather than other factors by connecting buyers to matching products and services.

Google Cloud Vice President Bikram Singh Bedi noted the collaboration leverages its advanced technological capabilities to deliver high-quality searches. This enables seamless connectivity between buyers and sellers within the rapidly growing ONDC marketplace.

Founded in 2022, Mystore provides ecommerce solutions tailored for small and medium businesses. With dedicated shopping and seller applications linked to the ONDC network, it facilitates pan-India transactions for such enterprises and direct-to-customer brands.