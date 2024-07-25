back to top
    BJP MP Ravneet Bittu Sparks Debate in Parliament Against Punjab Congress Leader

    The proceedings were briefly adjourned recently after a heated debate broke out between BJP MP Ravneet Bittu and Congress leader Charanjeet Singh Channi. During a discussion in parliament, Channi made references to Bittu's late grandfather Beant Singh, the former Chief Minister of Punjab who was assassinated in 1995.

    In response, Bittu strongly objected to personal remarks being made about his family member. He clarified that his grandfather died while serving the nation, not any political party. Bittu went on to criticise Channi and accuse him of corruption during his tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab. This led to a war of words between the two leaders amid loud protests.

    The situation quickly became tense, with the two trading barbs back and forth. Speaker Om Birla was forced to intervene and adjourn proceedings for 30 minutes to allow tensions to de-escalate. Both Bittu and Channi had sparred in the past as well over various issues related to Punjab. However, matters escalated due to personal jibes being made during the recent parliamentary session.

    The unpleasant exchange highlighted continuing feuds between Punjab's ruling and opposition camps. While leaders should be able to engage in robust debate, personal attacks cross ethical boundaries. Both sides would do well to resolve differences in a more constructive manner without acrimony for the benefit of the state and its people.

    Punjab border villages to get anti-drone systems within a year says Governor
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

